ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
February 3, 1921
Walter Benway of Madison now holds the position of night operator at the Waunakee depot.
St. Michael’s Church at Dane is being redecorated.
Ten carloads of livestock and farm produce were shipped from Waunakee last week. They included one car of baled straw, five carloads of hogs and two carloads of tobacco.
One year ago, the community was in the midst of a terrible flu epidemic.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
February 4, 1926
Roger Kenney, a junior at Waunakee High School, has the highest scholastic average with 92.
Mike Williams, former president of the Town of Westport, died at his home in Madison last week.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Shillinglaw announce the birth of a daughter on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
January 31, 1946
At the annual meeting of St. John’s Congregation held Friday evening, Francis Gilles was elected treasurer and M.F. Adler secretary.
Mrs. Herman Ripp, 60, well-known here, died at her home in Ashton on Sunday.
January of this year brought some unusual weather with thaws, extreme cold (13 below) and rain and snow.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
February 1, 1951
The Madison Maennechor will present Minstrel Show at the high school gym on Sunday, Feb. 11.
R.W. Albrecht has sold his business and equipment to Earl B. Qualle of Madison.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Miller of Dane announce the birth of a son at the Methodist Hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 30.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
January 26, 1961
Mrs. Iolyn Plagenz, a graduate of North Central College in Illinois, has replaced Mrs. Zook as home economics teacher at Waunakee High School.
Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Breunig will celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Mr. and Mrs. A.M. Hellenbrand will observe their 35th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
February 4, 1971
Mrs. Robert Schaller, 44, of Rt. 2, Madison, died Jan. 29, after becoming lost in a snowstorm near her home.
Waunakee provided shelter and food for stranded travelers after they were rerouted off the I system onto Hwy. 113 which was impassible due to all the snow that was falling.
German measles vaccine was being given to children at the free clinic at the Waunakee grade school Jan. 27.
FORTY YEARS AGO
February 5, 1981
Catholic schools from across the country are celebrating Catholic Education Week. The theme for this year’s observance is “Choosing a Tradition – Catholic Schools.”
Lucy and Alfred Barman of Waunakee announce the engagement of their daughter, Carolyn, to Roger Graff. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Graff, Waterloo.
Waunakee’s Jay Mulhern, at 119 pounds, executed a slide cradle for a Warrior low 18-second pin over Tom O’Donnell of DeForest. Waunakee won the final dual meet of the year 35-23.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
February 7, 1991
The public got a closer look at the “rectangular donut” that will be the new Waunakee Middle School Monday night.
John and JoAnn Kulcyk, Waunakee, announce the birth of their son born Wednesday, Jan. 30, at Meriter Hospital.
Cadet Bradley J. McIlwee, son of Michael W. and Elaine E. McIlwee of Waunakee, was named to the Dean’s List at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
Waunakee wrestlers Shane Sparby and Brent Davenport earned Badger Conference titles at the conference meet held at Stoughton.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
February 1, 2001
Mark Schmudlach, 29, was killed in a crash in the Town of Springfield Jan. 26. Schmudlach, of Waunakee, was driving on Hwy. 19 in snowy conditions when he lost control of his 1993 Pontiac. The car hit a power pole, and Schmudlach was thrown from the vehicle.
TEN YEARS AGO
February 3, 2011
The public will have a chance to weigh in on a plan for transit in Dane County next week.
Wisconsin students are doing better than their national peers when it comes to science, according to the recent results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) assessment of the subject.
Waunakee second-graders had a huge surprise and lots of laughs last week when Ronald McDonald came to visit.
Work has begun to make several Dane County facilities including the jail, sheriff’s office, highway garages, and the Job Center more energy efficient, County Executive Kathleen Falk announced.
The Bishops Bay residential proposal recently received a gold award at the National Association for Home Builders (NAHB) Nationals.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Frank Thompson, a retired pastor at United Methodist Church.
Plans have been announced to renovate and reopen an historic 117-year-old opera house in Stevens Point. But voters first have to approve a referendum, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.
The Wisconsin Newspaper Association (WNA) has selected State Representative Joe Parisi to receive its “Badger Award” for 2010 in recognition of his advocacy for openness in government and an informed citizenry.
WisconsinPublicNotices.org, a comprehensive, searchable, statewide public notice website, has been launched by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association (WNA) to enhance government’s distribution of public information.
Dane County first responders have a new tool in their arsenal when it comes to offroad rescues – a “snowbulance.”
The students and staff of Prairie Elementary received notification on Jan. 20 that Prairie Elementary is being recognized by the Wisconsin Character Education Partnership (WCEP) as a 2010-2011 Honorable Mention School of Character.
