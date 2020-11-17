The Town of Westport has adopted a $4.7 million budget for the 2021 fiscal year, representing a 12.8 percent increase from the previous year’s budget.
“It’s about an $80,000 difference from what we spent last year,” town administrator Tom Wilson said, noting that 2020 year-end expenditures were projected to come out to $4.6 million. “We borrowed to fix the roads in Mary Lake, and we’re continuing to do that this year.”
The public-works budget has been estimated at $2.1 million, due to road and bridge expenditures. The town will borrow $1.6 million to finance those improvements.
Work on the Mary Lake subdivision should be completed within the year.
Other expenses include $853,000 for debt service; $784,640 for general government expenditures; $545,704 for public safety; $230,000 for capital outlay; $84,295 for culture, recreation and education; $40,000 for health and human services; and $22,460 for conservation and development.
Finance Manager Bob Anderson said 2021 expenditures were nearly identical to those of 2020.
“It’s virtually the same budget as last year,” Anderson said. The board has approved a tax levy of $2.2 million, which equates to an increase of 5.6 percent.
“Our tax increase is minimal,” town chair Dean Grosskopf said.
“And what there is of that tax increase is going to be well spent on the roads that have been neglected for some time. We’ve taken a leap to borrow some money to do it. But I think it’s the right thing to do, and it’s going to make for a better life here in Westport.”
