The 2020 prep athletic season was like no other at Waunakee High School. The COVID-19 pandemic flipped everything upside down.
Despite the challenges, Warrior athletes and team enjoyed a lot of success. But, there were also lost opportunities for some with the cancelation of the spring season and the delaying of the fall season.
Before the sports world was put on hold because of the pandemic, the Warriors were able to wrap up the winter season in style at the beginning of 2020.
Winter
The Waunakee boys and girls basketball team both claimed reginal titles.
The Warrior boys claimed a Badger North Crown after going 12-2 to finish a game ahead of DeForest (11-3). Waunakee finished 19-6 overall.
The conference crown helped Caden Nelson (first team), Andrew Keller (second team), Jaxson Zibell (second team) and Caden Hough (honorable mention) earn All-Badger North.
The Waunakee boys defeated Sun Prairie 77-70 to win a regional title but then lost 83-67 to Madison La Follette in the sectional semifinals.
The Lady Warriors went 10-4 in the Badger North to finish third behind Beaver Dam (14-0) and DeForest (12-2).
Waunakee had Elena Maier (first team), Brooke Ehle (honorable mention), Lauren Meudt (honorable mention) and Melanie Watson (honorable mention) earn all-conference honors.
The Lady Warriors, who finished 19-6 overall, hammered Badger 75-35 to win a WIAA regional title. But they came up short, 70-58, to Madison Memorial in the sectional semifinal.
The Waunakee gymnastics team had another great season. They finished third at the conference meet behind Mount Horeb and Milton.
The Lady Warriors had Caylee Powers finish third on the bars and Ashley Domask sixth in the all-around to lead the way at the conference meet.
In the WIAA postseason, Waunakee finished fifth at the Middleton Sectional, but Sydney Thompson punched her ticket to state on the balance beam with a score of 8.95.
Thompson finished 25th at the state meet with a score of 8.133.
The Waunakee boys hockey team continued its dominance of the Badger North Conference. They claimed the title with a 9-1 record, while Sauk Prairie was a distance second at 7-3. The Warriors ended the season 17-7 overall.
Earning all-conference for the Warriors was forward Isaac Nett (first team), defender Drew Christian (first team), forward Danny Reis (second team) and forward Steven Pasinato (honorable mention
The Warriors claimed a regional title with a 9-2 victory over Cedarburg. However, they dropped a 4-3 heartbreaker in overtime to Waupun in the sectional semifinal.
The Cap City Cougars girls hockey team finished just a win away from reaching the WIAA state tournament after losing 3-0 to the Metro Lynx in the sectional finals.
The Cougars did earn a share of the conference title after matching the Metro Lynx and Rock County with a 10-2 mark.
Forward Zephryn Jager (first team), defender Mackenzie Rosin (first team), forward Amanda Bauer (second team), goalie Lexi Holman (second team) and defender Olivia Thompson (honorable mention) earned all-conference for the Cougars.
Cap City defeated both Baraboo, 9-0, and Stoughton, 6-1, to reach the sectional final. They finished the season 19-4 overall.
The Waunakee boys swim team put together another solid campaign. The Warriors finished second behind Sauk Prairie at the Badger North Conference meet.
Luke Kobza had the only individual conference title after winning the 500 freestyle. He then joined forces with Paul Busse, Sean Shrader and Zach Vinson to win the 400 freestyle relay.
The Warriors had a great postseason, starting with advancing five events out of the Middleton Sectional. Nolan Wallace, Busse, Kobza and Vinson punched their tickets to state.
Vinson highlighted the state meet with an 11th-place finish in the 100 butterfly.
Wrapping up the last winter was the Warrior wrestling team. They claimed a share of the Badger North Conference title after finishing ahead of Sauk Prairie at the conference tournament.
The Warriors had 120-pounder Kolby Heintz and 170-pounder Colton Grindle win individual conference titles.
On its way to a regional title, Waunakee had Jayden Freie (106), Coltan Nechvatal (113), Kolby Heinz (120), Nick Schweitzer (126), Sam Lorenz (132), Braysen Ellis (138), Berhett Statz (145), Kyle Wilcox (152), Kaden Hooker (160), Colton Grindle (170), Daniel Ford (182), Jack Schweitzer (195) and Jackson Reischel (220) advance to the sectional.
The Warriors lost 55-18 to Holmen at the team sectional.
Waunakee had Heinz, Lorenz, Ellis, Statz and Grindle all place second at the sectional meet to move on to state. They all fell short of placing at state.
Fall
After a long break, Warrior sports were back at this fall with cross country, girls golf and girls tennis all putting together great seasons.
In an abbreviated schedule, the Waunakee girls cross country team went 4-0 in regular-season duals, while the boys team was 3-1.
The Lady Warriors really came alive in the postseason. They claimed the title at the DeForest Subsectional.
The Waunakee girls then earned their second ever trip to state after placing second at the Portage Sectional. Lila Branchaw, Charlise Smith, Carla Schwitters, Brinley Everson, Malia Niles, Darya Pronina and McKenna Hughey had a score of 74 to edge out Holmen by a point for second place.
The Warrior girls tennis team was a perfect 9-0 in duals during the regular season and then they placed second at the Badger Subsectional.
The Lady Warriors had three singles players advance out of the subsectional, including junior No. 1 Alli Larsen, freshman No. 2 Claire Jaeger and senior No. 4 Claire Borgelt.
Just as impressive, the Warriors advanced two of their three doubles teams to the sectional. Senior Sara Sowinski and sophomore Gretchen Lee advanced at No. 1 doubles, while juniors Danielle Rogers and Jadyn Statz moved on at No. 2 doubles.
The Warriors then placed second at the Oconomowoc Sectional.
Jaeger claimed a sectional title at No. 2 singles to advance to state.
Sowinski and Lee finished third at the sectional. The effort earned them a spot at state.
Rogers and Lexi Opsahl earned a wildcard spot at state in doubles play.
The most successful team of the entire year was the Waunakee girls golf team, which had its second-highest finish at state ever.
After a dominating run through the regular season, the Warriors opened up the WIAA post season by winning the Portage Regional by 11 strokes, 328-339, over Tomah. Sydney Grimm, Aly Kinzel, Natalie Hoege, Jordan Shipshock and Izzi Stricker all had great rounds for Waunakee.
Tomah edged out Waunakee 341-344 at the Tomah Sectional, but the Warriors punched their ticket to the state tournament as a team for the third straight year.
The Warriors turned in a score of 526 at the state meet to finish second behind Brookfield Central (516). It was their highest state finish since winning a title in 2010.
Stricker, Grim and Kinzel all finished tied for 13th place at the state tournament with a two-day total of 130. Hoege finished with a 139 to place 28th, while Shipshock was 40th with a 142.
With winter sports finally getting started in January, hopefully things will get back to normal in 2021 and Warrior sports will again shine.
