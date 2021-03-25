ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
March 24, 1921
The thermometer registered 75 degrees above zero Saturday. It was the warmest day for March 20.
Miss Esther Shepard and Wallace Busby were united in marriage at Rockford, Ill., recently.
The George Kessenich home is quarantined for scarlet fever. Raymond is the patient.
The Waunakee baseball team will be in the Tri-County league this year, according to Gar Koltes, last year’s manager.
The “Arrival of Kitty,” a play in three acts, will be presented at Riphahn’s Hall on Thursday, March 31. The play is being put on by the high school literacy society.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
March 25, 1936
Butch Schmitz has installed a six-hole Frigidaire electric ice cream row.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Barman announce the birth of a son at their home on Saturday, March 20.
Dr. S.W. Wilson has moved to rooms over the P.W. Zimmer residence.
Mrs. William Schmitz has resigned her position at the P.B. Miller store, and Miss Katherine Kelter has taken her place.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Lambert announce the birth of a son on Monday, March 22.
Roman Miller is employed at Clarke’s Store now in place of Henry Esser.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
March 21, 1946
Miss Elizabeth Endres, 63, well-known resident of Waunakee, died Monday in a Madison store of a heart attack.
The new cheese plant to be operated by the Milwaukee Cheese Co., located in the remodeled creamery building, will be ready to operate April 1.
William Laufenberg, 70, Ashton farmer, died at his home March 17.
Wally Hohlstein had motor trouble a short time ago and found that someone had put two quarts of sand in the crankcase.
A check artist was busy here last week and passed several forged checks of the smaller size.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
March 22, 1951
Mrs. Frank Whiting, Aztalan, former resident of Waunakee, died Tuesday afternoon of last week.
John Dorn received cuts and bruises on both legs when his tractor and truck driven by Milton Shuman collided near the Dorn farm Saturday.
The weather is far from being spring-like. The temperature Wednesday morning hit a low of around zero.
Mr. and Mrs. Werner Diederich are the proud parents of a son born on March 14 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Miss Elizabeth Michel and John Schilcher were united in marriage in the Cambridge Presbyterian Church on Saturday.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
March 16, 1961
Those from Waunakee receiving certificates in theology were Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Anderson, Donna Barbian and Cecilia Klein.
Rejoicing over the arrival of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Sunday, March 12, are Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Endres.
Waunakee’s High School Warriors finished off the best basketball season of the school’s history when they defeated the Elkhorn team Saturday evening. The win gave the local team a record of 23 wins and one loss.
Sylvester Adler and his son, Steven, will observe their birthdays on Monday, March 20. Steven will be 13 years old.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
March 25, 1971
Official Centennial Dress is encouraged for the Sampler to be held Tuesday, March 30. There will be over 150 tasty dishes to sample.
Mr. and Mrs. Fred Schunk were honored this week as the “Centennial Picture of the Week.” Schunk wore a 50-year-old band uniform.
A benefit breakfast will be held on Sunday, March 28, at the Legion Memorial Hall for the Patrick Lyons family.
Ripp’s Citgo is offering a Kanekalon stretch wig for only $7.95 with a $5 purchase.
Mr. and Mrs. Raymond A. Greiber, Rt. 2, of Waunakee, announce the birth of a daughter on March 17 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
FORTY YEARS AGO
March 26, 1981
Linda Jordan and Shelly Hellenbrand took a stroll on roller skates while enjoying the spring-like weather last Saturday, the first full day of spring.
Six Waunakee residents seek positions on the village board in the April 7 election. They are Marvin Anderson, Julius Grulke, Ed Hellenbrand, Howard Quimby, Neil Schmitt and Peg Tierney.
DuWayne A. Sweno, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Sweno, received the Eagle Scout Award, scouting’s highest award during a Court of Honor conducted at the Waunakee community school building last Sunday.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
March 28, 1991
Village board president Maureen O’Malley is seeking her first full term in that office, and she is being challenged by Nolan Anderson. Running for three trustee seats are Pat Strickland, Judy Hamre, Suzanne Matiash and Paul Holmes.
The Waunakee Village Board approved the annexation of 267 acres of Town of Westport land in a special meeting Monday. The action came as a result of property owners Tom Hellenbrand and Don Tierney petitioning for the annexation on the heels of a green space proposal that would place much of their property in the green space zone.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
March 22, 2001
This week’s Tribune Profile features Catherine Stulken, an active reader and traveler who was born in Madagascar, the daughter of missionary parents.
Two Waunakee varsity football players will be among 88 of the top seniors in the state chosen to play in the 25th annual Wisconsin Shrine Bowl.
TEN YEARS AGO
March 24, 2011
As one of the 14 Democratic Senators who spent nearly three weeks holed up in Illinois, Jon Erpenbach said the goal was to allow for more debate about the governor’s Budget Repair Bill.
Gov. Scott Walker’s biennial budget proposal means less money for the Town of Westport than originally thought.
Whoever fills the two seats vacant on the Waunakee School Board will have their work cut out for them. Not only is the district facing an increasing student population with limited space, it will likely face having to do more with less, due to proposed steep cuts in Gov. Walker’s biennial budget.
If Gov. Scott Walker’s proposed budget passes, the county will lose just under $10 million over the next three years, but the cost to Dane County residents could be even higher, according to County Executive Kathleen Falk.
The Waunakee Village Board cleared the way for two building projects to proceed Monday. After a public hearing, the board approved a rezone necessary for InterCon Construction to occupy the former Kaltenberg Seed Farm building and also OKed the addition of a 500-square-foot outdoor seating area for the Gold Nugget.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Amy Johnson, WCSD’s assistant director of instruction.
Bakke Chiropractic Clinic continues to offer its annual scholarship, which was established in 1995 to help support educational opportunities in healthcare for local graduates.
Steve Bower, a teacher at Waunakee High School, was recently recognized by the Wisconsin Society of Science Teachers (WSST) for his outstanding work with science education in Wisconsin.
Peggy Acker-Farber, with RE/MAX Preferred in Waunakee was recently recognized for her outstanding achievements in 2010 and was honored by being named the Top Sales Individual in the State of Wisconsin for ranking No. 1 in total sales earned in a single year. This is Acker-Farber’s eighth consecutive year being awarded this honor.
Waunakee Utilities advises customers who are behind on their bills to make payment arrangements with the utility before April 15 to avoid disconnection of their electric and/or water services. Wisconsin’s Winter Emergency Period ends April 15.
