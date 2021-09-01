Waunakee’s Danny Cotter returned an interception 23 yards for a touchdown and added a 45-yard punt return for a score as the Waunakee junior varsity football team cruised to a 34-19 win over the Middleton Cardinal at Warriors stadium last week.
It was all Waunakee in the first half as they dominated on both sides of the ball.
Sprung by a block by wide receiver Oliver Lee, Sebastian Rasmussen scampered in for a 12-yard touchdown run and the defense forced a turnover on downs at midfield on the ensuing possession to take a 13-0 lead at the end of the 1st quarter.
After a 28-yard run by Wade Bryan, quarterback Gunner McFadden connected with Brandon Sawicki on a 28-yard touchdown pass to increase the lead to 20-0.
Cotter’s punt return increased the lead to 27-0 and Ian Hamilton rounded out the first half scoring assault as he punched one in from two yards as the Warriors lead 34-0 at halftime.
Middleton scored a couple of third-quarter touchdowns to close the gap to 34-13 and was threatening again in the four quarter until Bryan recorded a huge sack to end the drive. The Cardinal added a two yard rushing touchdown with under a minute to play to make the final score 34-19.
The Waunakee JV team is now 2-0 on the season and, in a schedule change, will play at Muskego on Thursday night instead of Janesville Parker.