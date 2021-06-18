After winning the first game of the 7-3 over Wisconsin Dells, the Waunakee Home Talent baseball team has hit a bit of a rough patch. It lost its second straight Northern Section East Division game last Sunday.
In its home debut, Waunakee dropped a 13-6 decision to visiting Muscoda.
Muscoda had a huge start to the game. It plated six runs in the top of the first inning and then pushed two more across in the second.
Trailing 9-0, Waunakee scored its first run in the bottom of the third.
Waunakee trimmed the deficit to 11-3 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Both teams scored two runs in the ninth.
Dane Luebke, Jarrett Fueger, Bryce Bieri and Taiten Manriquez each had two hits for Waunakee. Luebke had a triple in the game, while Fueger smacked a double.
Ben Nordloh, Dayne Olseson, Manriquez and Jeff Thomasen all pitched for Waunakee and combined for three strikeouts and 10 walks. Nordloh got the start and suffered the loss.
Waunakee will be back at home this Sunday. It will host Black Earth at 1 p.m.