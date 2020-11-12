ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
November 11, 1920
Frank Keichinger, 72, Dane, died at a Madison hospital Friday morning.
The fire department was called to the Edward Wheeler home Thursday evening to extinguish a chimney fire.
J.N. Deans shipped two cars of hogs and one of cattle to Cudahy’s at Milwaukee on Monday.
Peter Frederick shot a red fox last Saturday morning near his home in the Town of Springfield.
P.B. Miller has finished installing steam heated plants at the Anton Klein and John Michels residence and a pipe-less furnace at the home Mrs. Hart.
The following advertisement appeared in this issue: five boxes of 12-gauge, smokeless shells for $5.50 cash – Koltes Lumber.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
November 12, 1925
The depot is receiving a coat of paint – gray trimmed with brown.
The Springfield Creamery was entered Friday night or Saturday morning. Four boxes labeled 1-pound packages of butter were taken.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Endres Jr. announce the birth of a daughter at their home in the Town of Springfield on Thursday, Nov. 5.
Ray Keller has rented the Lawrence Kalscheur farm near Dane and will move in the spring.
James Feiler has secured a position with the Bank of Madison.
Freidolin Endres has purchased a new Chevrolet sedan from Statz & Kohlman.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
November 15, 1945
The 15-horse Fairbanks Morris gas engine at the Dane County Co-op has been replaced by an electric motor.
Albert G. Corcoran has purchased the trucking business from Pat Bowles and took possession Nov. 1.
Mrs. Anna Hanson, 60, resident of the Town of Westport for 38 years, died at home on Thursday.
Jerome N. Meyer received an honorable discharge at Fort Dix, N.J., on Oct. 25.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
November 16, 1950
Miss Kathleen Marsh and Edward Welch were united in marriage at St. Paul’s Chapel, Madison, Saturday morning.
James Ellickson brought in a carrot that weighed 4 ¼ pounds. Don’t take many like this to make a meal.
Mr. and Mrs. Elwin Smith and family will move into their new home on Fifth Street on Dec. 1.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
November 10, 1960
John F. Kennedy was elected president of the United States by a narrow margin with Lyndon B. Johnson, his running mate. Gaylord Nelson was re-elected.
Casper Spahn, 65, well-known area farmer, died at a Madison hospital Sunday after a brief illness.
A $580,000 loan to the Waunakee Telephone Co., to be used to provide dial service to 1,224 subscribers, was granted Friday by the Rural-Electrification Administration (REA) of Washington, D.C.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
November 12, 1970
A group of about 50 Waunakee winter sports enthusiasts met to organize a snowmobile club on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
The annual Jaycees sport banquet will feature Larry Krause, halfback for the Green Bay Packers, to be held on Nov. 16 at St. John’s School.
The Waunakee Centennial Corp. is officially in business – they have money in the bank – thanks to American Legion Post 360 and the people who turned out for the Legion-sponsored pancake breakfast. Proceeds from the event amounted to $217.36.
FORTY YEARS AGO
November 13, 1980
Cable TV was officially turned on for some residents last week as workmen began installing the cable hookups at the rate of 25 subscribers a day.
Waunakee’s girls’ volleyball team placed second in the Platteville Sectional last Saturday for the second year in a row.
Brothers Chris and Jeremy Faludi teamed up to kick the extra point in a backyard football game Monday afternoon. Their parents are Mr. and Mrs. John Faludi of Dane.
The sixth Men’s National Honor Count of the season was rolled last night when John Radermacher blasted a 708 series in the Waunakee Classic league.
Waunakee resident Mike Rauls celebrated his 80th birthday with family and friends at a surprise party at the home of his daughter, Mrs. Kathleen Kuehn, on Sunday, Nov. 2.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
November 15, 1990
The Waunakee Village Board met Saturday to pound out the details of the budget for the coming year. The property tax levy is supposed to rise 6.8 percent.
This week’s Tribune Profile features John Vignali, who works for Space Automation and Robotics, housed on the UW-Madison campus. Vignali specializes in astroculture – developing automated plant growth facilities for space.
Bob and Michelle Hartung of Waunakee are proud to announce the birth of their son. He was born Friday, Nov. 9, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Construction continues on the new 5,600-square-foot church for Lord and Savior Lutheran Church located off of Woodland Drive, just southeast of the village limits.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
November 9, 2000
Centennial Park will get a new park shelter, and the Waunakee Public Library will get its improvements. Both items were approved at Monday’s meeting of the Waunakee Village Board.
A feature this week examined the work of Tammy Babcock, who belongs to the group Search Angels. She uses the Internet to help adopted children find their parents and siblings.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Barb Schlittler, a physician’s assistant.
Orchids by the Ackers received a First Class Certificate at the American Orchid Society show in Batavia, Ill., Nov. 4.
Waunakee will have a new winter sport this year when girls’ gymnastics begins competition.
TEN YEARS AGO
November 11, 2010
In the wake of the Nov. 2 election, Waunakee school district officials were just beginning to ponder how to proceed both in the short and long term. Waunakee school district voters said no to the $23 million building plan and denied the district permission to exceed revenue caps that would have supported the new building’s operations.
Despite varying returns in local communities, Republicans Scott Walker and Ron Johnson won their respective elections to governor and U.S. Senator in what was a mixed bag of election victories for Republicans around the state and nation.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Caitlin Prochaska, a 2008 Waunakee High School grad who works as both a model and photographer.
The American Red Cross Blood Drive held on Oct. 30 at the First Presbyterian Church of Waunakee was a huge success with a total of 57 donors.
As part of a successful team effort, the Waunakee Area Soccer Club has received more than $1,150 in both funds and equipment from Village Mobil, Inc. and Uniroyal® Tire.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce the Annual Hunter’s Sight-In Program. The program starts Nov. 6, and will run through Friday, Nov. 19.
Ashland’s Vaugh Public Library is getting back overdue books and hoping to make a big donation to the local food shelf at the same time, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.
It’s that time of year when deer movement increases, and so does the number of car vs. deer crashes. Since Nov. 6, Dane County Sheriff’s deputies have responded to over 20 car vs. deer crashes throughout the county, according to a report from the sheriff’s office.
The Dane County Board of Supervisors recognized the centennial anniversary of the Boy Scouts of Dane County at its Nov. 4 meeting.
