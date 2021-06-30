The Waunakee Home Talent baseball team snapped its three-game losing streak with a pair of victories last weekend.
Waunakee snapped the streak with a 10-4 Home Talent Northern Section East Division victory over host Mazomanie last Saturday.
Last Sunday, Waunakee earned its first home victory of the season. The local squad knocked off visiting Plain 6-4.
Waunakee moved to 3-3 in the Northern Section East Division with the wins and are tied with Black Earth for fourth place. Ashton, Cross Plains and Middleton are tied for first place with matching 4-1 records.
Waunakee will celebrate the Fourth of July with a 1 p.m. home game against Ashton.
Waunakee 10
Mazomanie 4
Waunakee scored early and often in the win over Mazomanie.
The local squad got the ball rolling with three runs in the top of the second inning. They went up 4-1 with a run in the top of the third.
After Mazomanie trimmed the deficit to 4-3, Waunakee got some breathing room with a three-run outburst in the top of the fourth.
Waunakee extended the lead to 8-3 in the top of the sixth.
Already leading 8-4, Waunakee put the finishing touches on the win after plating two more runs in the top of the ninth inning.
Ty Radke went 3-for-4 to lead Waunakee at the plate, while Jarett Fueger and Dane Luebke both collected two hits.
Bryce Bieri and Fueger both hit home runs for Waunakee.
Waunakee 6
Plain 4
Both teams pounded out 12 hits in the game, but Waunakee was able to manufacture them into six runs.
Waunakee broke a scoreless tie after pushing two runs across the plate in the bottom of the third inning. Noah Dixon came in the score the first run on a single by Jeff Thomasen, while Zach Stoffels scored a batter later on a ground ball by Jack Kratcha.
The scoring opportunity in the third was helped out by two great bunts by Stoffels and Adam Acker.
Waunakee’s lead lasted until Plain tied the game with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth frame. Plain got an RBI sacrifice fly from Will Jewell and a run-scoring single from Zach Paulus.
Plain took the lead, 4-2, with a two-run single by Cole Mahoney in the top of the sixth inning.
Plain’s lead did not last long, as Waunakee erupted for four runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead for good.
Luebke and Radke opened the bottom of the sixth with back-to-back singles. Luebke scored on a one-out single by Dixon, while Radtke scored a batter later on a base hit by Stoffels.
Acker made it three straight singles to plate Dixon and put Waunakee up 5-4.
Misha Capaul followed with a bases-loaded walk to allow Stoffels to come home.
Waunakee had a chance to score more in the sixth after loading the bases with only one out, but Plan limited the damage after getting a pop out and ground out.
Plain put two runners on in the eighth and ninth frames, but were unable to score.
Acker paced Waunakee at the plate with three hits, while Thomasen, Dixon and Stoffels had two each.
Acker started on the mound and pitched into the sixth inning, but Dixon got the victory in relief. Acker finished with eight strikeouts and six walks, while Dixon registered three strikeouts.
Paulus and Mahoney both had three hits for Plain, while Ryan Nonn and Jewell chipped in two each.
Mahoney went the distance on the mound for Plain and had two strikeouts and three walks.