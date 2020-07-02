ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
July 1, 1920
The following new residences are nearing completion: Hart Brothers, John Michels, John Klingelhofer and Fred G. Schunk.
George Stehr has installed a 25-horsepower motor for feed grinding at the Grist Mill.
Math Schmitz and his crew are building a 40x100 foot barn on the Joseph Keller farm.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
July 2, 1925
The Waunakee baseball team lost a 15-inning thriller to Speth’s Clothiers of Madison here Sunday 4-3. Ray Stehr pitched the entire game and allowed only six hits, struck out and walked two.
Miss Nora Stanton and John Helt were united in marriage at St. Bernard’s Church, Madison, Thursday morning.
The yield of early peas has greatly improved over the first to be delivered to the viners of the Waunakee Canning Co.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
July 4, 1935
Dr. and Mrs. S.W. Wilson have moved into the house owned by Peter Zimmer.
Miss Charlotte Lamboley will attend summer school at Madison for six weeks.
At the meeting of the Union Free High School District held on Monday, W.A. O’Keefe was re-elected director.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
July 4, 1940
Donald Kessenich, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Kessenich, has enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Headlines read, “Wyocena Granted Protest, Game to be Replayed.”
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
July 6, 1950
The roof and steeple of St. John’s Church is being shingled by steeplejacks from DeForest.
Mrs. Mathias Helt, 49, died suddenly at her home in this village Monday afternoon.
The merchants of Waunakee will sponsor movies in the park on Thursday, July 6, at 8:15 p.m.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
June 30, 1960
Bob Ripp, son of Mr. and Mrs. Hardy Ripp, will operate the tavern on East Main Street known as Kessenich’s Tavern, starting July 1.
Two brothers, Cleo and Dale Bennett, Madison, were killed Saturday evening about 9 o’clock when their plane crashed on the Jerome Hellenbrand farm off of Hwy. 19 west of Waunakee.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
July 2, 1970
Despite some hail which did light damage to corn in the area, most farmers are finding their crops are thriving this year. The corn is almost knee high.
For the second straight time, Rio psyched out the Waunakee team by a score of 11-7.
FORTY YEARS AGO
July 3, 1980
Don Carpenter, junior high principal, resigned.
A new sidewalk is being put on the west side of South Street, adjacent to the high school, at a cost of $8,932.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
June 28, 1990
The Waunakee Village Board has appointed trustee Maureen O’Malley to fill out the year remainder of the unexpired term of former village board president Tom Marx.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Bob Erickson, a businessman and pilot.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
June 29, 2000
A Waunakee-area citizens’ pool committee hopes that a feasibility study will answer questions about a pool project and that a referendum can be planned for September.
Shown is Josh Paulson, one of several participants in the summer baseball camp.
TEN YEARS AGO
July 1, 2010
Dane County Executive Kathleen Falk has announced that the county has selected AECOM, a global engineering company, to examine the viability of turning thousands of tons of food waste each year into millions of dollars of green-generated electricity.
A new program being developed in La Crosse County aims to help veterans re-enter civilian life, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Henry Sanders, a candidate for Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor.
