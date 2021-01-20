After a delayed start to the season, the Waunakee boys swim team jumped in the pool for the first time last week. The Warriors traveled to Janesville Parker for a non-conference dual on Jan. 15.
The Warriors dominated the meet from start to finish on their way to a 116-51 victory.
Waunakee got off to a hot start as Ben Madonia, Ollie McCook, Brady Michaels and Cai Schmidt won the 200-yard medley relay with their time of 1 minute, 48.83 seconds.
McCook (1:57.66) followed it up by winning the 200 freestyle, while teammates Jack Kashuk (2:03.78) and Isaac Fliearman (2:19.63) finished third and fourth, respectively.
The Warriors’ Paul Busse (2:08.30) and Sean Shrader (2:20.53) swept the top two spots in the 200 individual medley.
Waunakee also had the top two swimmers in the 50 freestyle. Nolan Wallace (:23.16) and Luke Kobza (:23.85) were first and second, respectively, while Schmidt (:26.84) was fifth.
In the 100 butterfly, Waunakee had Zach Vinson (first, :55.90), Brady Michaels (third, 1:00.03) and Madonia (fourth, 1:09.01) finish in the top four.
The Warriors’ had Shrader (:55.43), Kashuk (:58.06) and Schmidt (1:00.64) finish back-to-back-to-back in second, third and fourth place, respectively, in the 100 freestyle.
Waunakee’s most dominating performance came in the 500 freestyle, as Busse (5:03.18), Ryan Lahey (5:07.11) and Baylor Smith (6:07.73) claimed the top three spots.
McCook, Michaels, Schmidt and Lahey placed second in the 200 freestyle relay with their time of 1:39.35), while Smith, Madonia, Shrader and Kashuk were third (1:46.94).
The Warriors pulled off another sweep in the 100 backstroke. Vinson (:55.23), Kobza (:58.85) and Lahey (1:04.40) occupied the top three spots.
Wallace (1:03.94) and McCook (1:08.49) placed first and second, respectively, in the 100 breaststroke. Smith (1:19.0) came in fourth.
Waunakee concluded the night by having Vinson, Wallace, Busse and Kobza win the 400 freestyle relay after clocking in at 3:30.21. Lahey, Madonia, Kashuk and Shrader followed in second place (3:45.10).
The Warriors will be back in the pool on Jan. 21. They will travel to Milton for a 6 p.m. dual.
