The Waunakee school board debated Monday on ways to proceed with its referendum planning during a reorganization and budget meeting. While some pushed for a June survey, the majority of board members favored postponing it.
Officer positions were voted on at the May 4 meeting as part of the board reorganization.
Dave Boetcher received the majority of votes for president, with board member Mike Brandt becoming the new vice president. Jack Heinemann was voted treasurer, and Judy Engebretson clerk.
Boetcher thanked the previous officers before sharing his perspective on referendum planning.
“I would say we go ahead with an in-depth survey and let the public let us know their opinion,” Boetcher said. “While there’s a potential downside, I rarely find a time where having more information about what people think about an issue hurts.”
Treasurer Jack Heinemann disagreed, arguing that moving forward with referendum planning would be unsympathetic to the community from which the board could be asking support.
He added that instruction may not return to normal by the fall.
“I truly think it’s irresponsible at this point to go after a referendum,” Heinemann said. “And I think putting together a full-blown survey, when we don’t even know what education is going to look like in August, is somewhat irresponsible.”
Board member Joan Ensign expressed concern over the workload referendum planning would add to the district’s administrative team, considering the challenges it currently faces.
She contended that a failed referendum would hinder the district more than anything else.
“I don’t know that it’s fair for our staff to even look at all that’s required to put together a referendum,” Ensign said, “with the stress of doing learning during a pandemic. And I would say that rushing a referendum, and suffering failure, will slow us down more than postponing it.”
Board member Mark Hetzel agreed that rushing the process could result in a longer delay than postponing planning efforts, citing the amount of time it took to recover from a failed 2010 vote.
He also agreed that considering a fall referendum would be insensitive to members of the district.
“We had a referendum in 2010,” Hetzel said. “It failed, and it took us four years to come back with a plan that did pass. We have a real need to present a referendum to our community. But time and circumstance demands that we put a halt on an immediate inquiry to the community.”
Vice president Mike Brandt criticized the board’s inconsistent messaging, arguing that it had hurt the district’s chances of getting a referendum passed in the fall.
He advised his fellow board members to find consistency in that messaging moving forward.
“Above all else,” Brandt said, “I think we should all be on the same page as to how we’re going to message to the community about what we think is a priority at this point. Given how it’s gone the past two months, I don’t see anything but the survey saying, ‘We have no idea what to do.’”
On a motion by Brandt, the board tabled the discussion until its May 11 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.