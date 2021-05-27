The Waunakee boys and girls track teams hit the road for a pair of meets last week and came away with mixed results.
The Warriors traveled to Baraboo for a Badger North Conference dual May 18. The Waunakee girls captured an 88-49 victory, while the boys fell 70-67 to the Thunderbirds.
Last Friday, the Warriors competed in the Stoughton Quadrangular.
The Waunakee girls finished with 95 team points to finish in first place, while Stoughton (55), Elkhorn (48) and Fort Atkinson (32) rounded out the standings.
The Warrior boys came away with 40 points to finish fourth behind Elkhorn (82.5), Fort Atkinson (57.5) and Stoughton (50).
Waunakee will host conference rivals Beaver Dam and Portage at 4 p.m. on June 1.
Baraboo dual
The Waunakee girls had a great meet against Baraboo, thanks to wins by Sarah Bova, Chloe Larsen, GeorgiaRae Samuelson, Anna Englebert, Val Cisewski and Kyla Saleh.
Samuelson and Saleh led the way with two individual wins each. Samuelson was first in both the 400 (1 minute, 9.28 seconds) and 300 hurdles (:56.81), while Saleh topped the field in the high jump (5-feet, 3-inches) and long jump (16-3.5).
Bova came in first in the 200 (:25.90) and was the runner-up in the long jump (16-1.75), while Larsen won the triple jump (33-feet) and was second in the 200 (:27.0).
Englebert crossed the finish line first in the 800 (2:35.10), while Cisewski was first in the 3,200 (13:11.40).
Ava Endres (100, :14.13), Lauren Statz (triple jump, 32-9), Sadie Grabarski (300 hurdles, :57.70), Makenzie Wallace (400, 1:09.49), Malia Niles (1,600, 5:53.04) and Samantha Cook (high jump, 4-10) helped Waunakee’s cause with second-place finishes.
The Waunakee girls swept the relay events.
Kylee Grabarski, Larsen, Summer Grigg and Bova won both the 400 relay (:50.99) and 800 relay (1:46.54).
Samuelson, Kylee Grabarski, Grigg and Saleh teamed up to win the 1,600 relay (4:31.70), while Makenzie Wallace, Alivia Swenson, Val Cisewski and Anna Vanderhoef won the 3,200 relay (10:56.54).
Kaleb Squire, Drew Mais and Nathan Ranum each had two wins for the Waunakee boys.
Squire sprinted his way to first in the 100 (:11.69) and 200 (:23.40), while Ranum won the 300 hurdles (:42.30) and long jump (17-6.5).
Mais came out on top in the high jump (5-feet) and triple jump (40-7.5), to go along with a second-place finish in the 100 (:12.05).
Drake Andreson had the only individual win for Waunakee. He bested the field in the 800 (2:13.20).
Waunakee got second-place finishes from Aidrik Anderson (400, 1:02.90), Andrew Brown (1,600, 5:20.69), Ian Phebus (discus, 127-6) and Cole Kampa (triple jump, 35-8).
The Warriors’ foursome of Caden McCurdy, Mais, Sebastian Rasmussen and Squire won the 400 relay (:45.62), while Ranum, Michael Gnorski, Drew VanWie and Kampa claimed the 800 relay (1:39.73).
Stoughton Quad
The Waunakee girls continued to shine in Stoughton. They won 10 events at the quad.
Bova had a remarkable meet for the Warriors. She was first in the 100 (:12.95), 200 (:25.97) and 400 (:58.20) and second in the long jump (15-10.25).
Saleh came away with a pair of victories. She broke her own school record in the high jump with a winning height of 5-8. She was also first in the long jump (16-3).
Larsen leapt to a win in the triple jump (34-6) and was second in the 200 (:26.95) and 400 (1:00.0).
MacKenzie Wallace garnered first place in the 800 (2:37.90) and third place in the 1,600 (5:50.25), while Anna Vanderhoef won the 3,200 (12:00.75).
Lauren Statz (fifth, triple jump, 32-0.5), Kylee Grabarski (fifth, 200, :27.25), Samuelson (fifth, 400, 1:09.50; second, 300 hurdles, :54.77), Valerie Cisewski (fifth, 1,600, 5:56.38), Darya Pronina (second, 800, 2:37.31), Clare Burcalow (fifth, 800, 2:41.87) and Cook (second, high jump, 5-4) added top-five individual finishes.
Saleh, Statz, Grigg and Gabrielle Evans worked together to win the 800 relay (1:58.07), while Grigg, Kylee Grabarski, Larsen and Saleh won the 1,600 relay (4:18.05).
Andrew Regnier had a huge meet for the Waunakee boys. He had their only wins in individual events.
Regnier showed his impressive talent level with wins in the 200 (:23.16), 400 (:50.57) and triple jump (42-5.75). He was fourth in the long jump (18-0.5).
Squire (second, 100, :11.57), Drew Mais (third, triple jump, 41-5.25), Benjamin Lindley (fifth, 200, :24.27), Coleson Lincoln (third, 800, 2:18.20), Andrew Zimmerman (fifth, 800, 2:21.20), Isaiah Jakel (fourth, 1,600, 5:16.13), Benjamin Willem (fifth, 3,200, 11:43.94) and Nathan Ranum (second, 300 hurdles, :43.22) had one top-five finish each.
The Warriors’ best relay finish came in the 3,200, where Drake Andreson, Todd Niles, Benjamin Willem and Coleson Lincoln were second (9:21.78).