Waunakee school officials announced last week that the district is seeking volunteers to supervise students during their lunch and recess periods, to allow for full-day instruction starting in April.
Administrators noted at a March 8 school-board meeting that teachers could not be asked to do so, according to terms of the contract that they sign with the district upon their employment.
“So to fill the gap,” HR Director Brian Grabarski said, “we will need volunteers.”
Board of education members passed a motion that night to resume full-day instruction on April 6 at the middle school and high school, and on April 12 at the elementary and intermediate schools. The plan would allow for lunch at each of the buildings, as well as recess for younger students.
Adults would need to be present at those times, however, to ensure adequate social distancing. District officials cautioned that, without their help, the plan for full-day instruction might not pan out.
Those wishing to volunteer should fill out a sign-up form at the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfIroonc_haZlCAeRxiAr57UExcr_BgiXFaYusLUicJuNP_LA/viewform.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.