Waunakee school officials announced last week that the district is seeking volunteers to supervise students during their lunch and recess periods, to allow for full-day instruction starting in April.

Administrators noted at a March 8 school-board meeting that teachers could not be asked to do so, according to terms of the contract that they sign with the district upon their employment.

“So to fill the gap,” HR Director Brian Grabarski said, “we will need volunteers.”

Board of education members passed a motion that night to resume full-day instruction on April 6 at the middle school and high school, and on April 12 at the elementary and intermediate schools. The plan would allow for lunch at each of the buildings, as well as recess for younger students.

Adults would need to be present at those times, however, to ensure adequate social distancing. District officials cautioned that, without their help, the plan for full-day instruction might not pan out.

Those wishing to volunteer should fill out a sign-up form at the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfIroonc_haZlCAeRxiAr57UExcr_BgiXFaYusLUicJuNP_LA/viewform.

Tags

Load comments