Kurt Eley has resigned as student services director for the Waunakee school district, following his decision to retire at the end of the 2020-21 school year. Eley served in the district from 1997 until his retirement late last month.
The administrator sat down with the Tribune this week to discuss his 32-year career in education, the last three quarters of which he spent assisting students and families in Waunakee.
“We grew over 2000 students within that timeframe,” Eley said of his tenure in the district. “The Waunakee community became much more diverse with students of color, students who are living in economically disadvantaged situations, even the students with disabilities population…. That’s been the biggest change.”
Eley spent the first eight years of his career as a school psychologist in Mineral Point, where he worked from 1989 to 1997. The district had no social workers, a half-time nurse and two counselors at the time.
“So it was pretty much the two counselors and myself who had to try and meet the needs of the kids,” Eley said.
A multidisciplinary (M) team coordinator for the district, Eley was also responsible for providing information to the cooperative educational service agency (CESA) district that served that region of the state. Eley performed the duties of a director, but lacked the licensure to be recognized as one.
Prior to the 1997-98 school year, Eley and his family moved to Madison and he began applying for positions in nearby districts. Waunakee was hiring for a position that was half-time school psychologist, half-time assistant director of student services, and Eley applied with the intention of cutting his commute time in half. Eley landed an interview, and was hired in August 1997.
Eley served as school psychologist and assistant director of student services until 1999, at which point the district’s longtime director of student services retired.
In a move that reduced the workload placed on an individual administrator, and set the stage for today’s organizational structure, superintendent Gene Hamele split the student-services role into two new positions: the director of student support programs, and the director of special education.
Eley was named director of special education due to his background in school psychology.
The structure worked well until 2006, when the opening of Arboretum Elementary School created a vacancy in school-level administration that needed to be filled. The director of student support programs took over as elementary-school principal, leaving Eley to fend for himself.
Once again, the student-services and special-education roles were combined into a single position, and Eley became the district’s new director of student services.
“When Arboretum opened, it was just me as the administrator in the student-services office. So we divided some of the student-services responsibilities to other administrators in the district,” Eley said. “I took on some; Dan (Carter) kept a few. But then others were just kind of given to other administrators within the district, just to make sure that somebody was supervising them and that we didn’t have too much on our plate.”
Delegating the duties among school-level administrators ensured that the district’s support programs remained supervised. However, it added to the workload of several individuals.
“Assistant principal positions are full-time jobs in and of themselves,” Eley said. “So when we gave them these other responsibilities, they just didn’t get the attention that they needed to as the district was growing. And we had more students moving to Waunakee where…we just felt we needed to do justice to all of our students and all of our programs, and bring them back under one person’s responsibility, someone who had the time and knowledge to do those things.”
Eley decided to restructure the department, starting with bringing back the assistant director role. Programs which were previously administered by student services returned to the district level, and were split between Eley and his new assistant director.
Eley later sat down with superintendent Randy Guttenberg and advocated for the reinstatement of a special-education director position as well. Returning to the two-director structure became a vision for the administrators who, over the past two years, discussed the timing of that transition. The two decided that the transition would be most effective if it coincided with Eley’s retirement.
Eley said he had always planned to retire two years after his wife did, “to give her some peace and quiet” for a while. So when she retired in 2019, Eley knew it would only be a couple years.
Then the district was faced with a challenge unlike any it had encountered: a global pandemic.
Eley was placed in charge of tracking COVID-19 data for the district, and updating its data dashboard for members of the school community. He also assisted with contact tracing, calling those who had tested positive for the virus and seeing who might have been exposed.
“We did more tracing than we probably needed to,” Eley said. “And everybody wanted to know if there was transmission in school. We don’t think there ever was. But I don’t know that I would say that with 100-percent certainty, because you don’t know. The way exposure happens, there’s such a large timeframe for when it could have happened that you really don’t know when it happened. But we don’t think anything happened in our buildings or activities. So that was kind of amazing, in my mind, that we were able to do that and feel confident that transmission wasn’t running rampant within our buildings.”
Eley said the past 16 months were challenging, and have left him with more knowledge about disease transmission and preventative measures than he ever imagined. He acknowledged that some of the information may come in handy later on, though.
“I’ll remember that stuff for the rest of my life,” Eley said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if during the cold-and-flu season, that I have a mask in my pocket – and if I’m at a grocery store or something, and I’m seeing or hearing things, that I slip that thing on – because it worked.”
Despite COVID and the extra work it created, Eley said the main thing he’ll remember is the success stories of students who were positively affected by his work in the district.
“I’ve got several very prominent stories where, if I would have had to make a prediction at the elementary, those kids well exceeded the expectations that I would have had at that level to where they now are as adults,” Eley said. “Those are the things that I’ll remember more than COVID. I won’t forget COVID; nobody will. But it’s those other things that I’ll remember.”
Eley lives with his wife, Patty, in Waunakee. Now that both of them are retired, Eley said their plans included traveling, boating and spending time with their three grandchildren.