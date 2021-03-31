The Waunakee girls swim team closed out its abbreviated regular-season schedule with a triple dual in McFarland on March 23. The Warriors came away with mixed results.
The Lady Warriors captured a convincing 118-44 victory over Edgerton, but fell 94-76 to host McFarland.
“We had some great swims,” Waunakee coach Kayla Proctor said. “We had lots of best-times, some of them for our swimmers who had their last meet this year. We were able to finalize our sectional lineup with our two top relay times for the season in the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.”
The Warriors got the night going with a second-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay. Alaina Sautebin, Makenzie Wallace, Emily Schmeiser and Grace Blitz turned in a time of 1 minute, 52.91 seconds.
Waunakee’s Rachel Fahey (2:22.54) kicked off the individual events with a third-place finish in the 200 freestyle. Teammate Sarah Abendroth (2:31.28) came in sixth.
Eleanor Lake had the first win for the Lady Warriors in the 200 individual medley, thanks to her time of 2:21.25. Sarah Walther (2:40.83) came in fifth.
Waunakee had Blitz (:25.92) and Darya Pronina (:26.32) place back-to-back in second and third place, respectively, in the 50 freestyle, while Lily Sharpe (:31.62) was eighth.
Schmeiser (1:03.11) and Brooke Bound (1:07.0) were second and third, respectively, in the 100 butterfly. Maddie Jakel (1:50.18) came in sixth.
Pronina (:56.27) was the runner-up in the 100 freestyle, while Sydney Schumacher (1:00.69) and Elena Kittell (1:08.49) were fifth and seventh, respectively.
Lake picked up her second win of the night in the 500 freestyle after touching the wall in 5:44.95. Trinity Ruff (fifth, 7:16.78) and Lizzie Cralam (sixth, 7:47.57) also swam in the event.
The Warriors had the foursome of Wallace, Sautebin, Pronina and Blitz win the 200 freestyle relay (1:44.21).
Sautebin (1:03.04) followed it up with a third-place finish in the 100 backstroke, while Schmeiser (1:06.36) and Hannah Grindle (1:15.89) placed fourth and sixth.
Wallace garnered a victory in the 100 breaststroke after finishing in 1:10.16. Tessa Pauls (1:18.99) Breanna McCullough (1:30.37) were fifth and seventh, respectively.
Waunakee capped off the meet in style, as Blitz, Lake, Pronina and Wallace won the 400 freestyle relay (3:45.48).
The Warriors took part in the WIAA Verona Sectional this past Tuesday. A recap will be in next week’s Tribune.
The state meet will be held April 6 at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium.
