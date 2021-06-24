ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
June 23, 1921
The Waunakee baseball team was defeated by Edgerton here Sunday by a score of 7-4. Edgerton got a total of 14 hits off Peterson.
F.W. Verch is now night operator at the depot. He takes the place of Walter Benway.
Joseph Keller is building a new house on his farm.
Mr. and Mrs. Albert Schroeder announce the birth of a son on Tuesday, June 21.
Miss Margaret Brabender was united in marriage to William Wagner at St. Peter’s Church, Ashton, on Tuesday.
Miss Viola Duff and Melvin Pepen were married at the home of the bride’s parents at Dane last Saturday evening.
Mr. and Mrs. Nick Theis, town of Dane, announce the birth of a son on Friday, June 17.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
June 18, 1936
The excavation for the new high school addition was started Tuesday by C.M. Straavalsen.
The Waunakee Canning Co. started the 1936 pea pack Saturday. The vines are short due to lack of moisture, and the yield is poor.
Mrs. Emmet Dunn, 36, died at her home at Madison on Friday, June 12.
The Waunakee baseball team trimmed Dane by a score of 21-0 on Sunday. Stehr held Dane to only two hits.
Mr. and Mrs. Tony Acker of Ashton announce the birth of a daughter on June 8.
George Manthey has purchased the Jacob Buhlman residence in this village and will take possession on Aug. 1.
Mr. and Mrs. Peter Laufenberg announce the birth of a daughter recently.
Henry J. Adler is erecting a 44x26 school house near Marxville.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
June 20, 1946
The weather is wet and cool, and it seems funny to see black smoke coming from the chimneys.
Lt. Leo J. Adler received his relief from active duty from the Army at Fort Dix, N.J., on June 6.
Miss Antoinette Breunig and Vincent Dohm were married in St. Aloysius Church, Sauk City, Tuesday, July 11.
The Waunakee baseball team lost to Roxbury Sunday by a score of 11-6.
Mrs. Anna M. Schneider, 83, died Sunday at the home of her son, Rev. N.B. Schneider, at Ashton.
Mr. and Mrs. Normal Frederickson of Madison announce the birth of a daughter on Tuesday, June 11.
Mrs. Appolonia Klein quietly observed her 80{sup}th{/sup} birthday anniversary on Friday, June 14.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
June 21, 1951
Miss Rita Ripp and Lloyd Keleny were united in marriage in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Saturday, June 2.
Nicholas Kopp, 61, former resident of Waunakee, died at his home at Madison after a long illness.
Miss Mary Ann Klingelhofer and Don Furstenberg were united in marriage in St. Mary of the Lake rectory Friday, June 15.
The Civic Club baseball team defeated Roxbury Sunday by a score of 14-5. Steffen and Murphy had 2 for 3.
Miss Mary Jane Gibbons and Donald Kennedy were married in St. Raphael’s Cathedral Saturday morning.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Plazewski are the proud parents of a son born on Friday, June 15, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
June 15, 1961
The marriage of Miss Donna Barbian and Fred Brabender took place Saturday at 11 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Burr Roderick Alford, 61, depot agent for the C&NW Railroad at Waunakee, died suddenly Saturday afternoon.
Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Shimniok, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a son born on Thursday, June 8, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Henry Brausen, 67, Waunakee, died on Thursday, June 8.
Mr. and Mrs. Al Endres are observing their 17{sup}th{/sup} wedding anniversary today (Thursday), and on Friday, June 15, Mrs. Endres will observe her birthday.
Nineteen eighth-grade students of St. Mary of the Lake Parochial School were awarded diplomas this year.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
June 24, 1971
Henry E. “Bud”Zander, Executive Vice-President of Farmers State Bank, announced Wednesday that the bank’s name had been changed to the “Bank of Waunakee.”
The villages of Waunakee and DeForest were officially attached to the Madison Metropolitan Sewage District Monday, June 21, by County Judge Carl Flom. The village cost of Metro sewere hookup is set at $172,000.
The Jaycettes and businessmen of Waunakee are launching the Welcome to Waunakee program. Gifts and coupons will be presented to each new resident.
Some 410 boys and girls registered for the park program in Waunakee.
A rain storm which showed early signs of bringing relief to thirsty soil, turned into an ugly hail storm, ruining hundreds of acres of farm crops in the area.
FORTY YEARS AGO
June 25, 1981
Five houses of various ages and styles will be featured Sunday in a tour of homes in Waunakee. Those to be featured are owned by Robert and Nancy Hoskins, Jane and Marvin Ripp, Mike and Sharon Simon, Lee Endres and Robert and Barb Knadle.
Monica and Rich, new managers at the Gold Nugget, will hold a grand opening on Saturday, June 27. The bar was formerly known as the Chambers Bar.
Richard and Donna Baldwin are celebrating their 35{sup}th{/sup} wedding anniversary.
Mr. and Mrs. Randall Smith of Waunakee are welcoming a son born Friday, June 19, at Methodist Hospital.
Righthander Mike Skram threw a two-hit shutout, striking out 16, to lead the Waunakee Home Talent baseball team to a 6-0 victory over Poynette Sunday.
Former Waunakee High School football standout Pat Bendrick has earned his wings to become the No. 1 quarterback at the Air Force Academy following spring football drills last months.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
June 27, 1991
A former part-time police officer for Waunakee, James L. Gunnelson, was sentenced to six years in prison after a jury found him guilty of three counts of sexual assault and one count of misconduct in public office.
Cleanup of contaminated soils on Town of Westport property and remediation of contaminated ground water will be more costly than originally expected, according to a report to the town board.
A ceremonial groundbreaking for the new Waunakee Middle School took place Monday morning.
Paul Syftestad is featured as this week’s Tribune Profile. For 43 years, he has been a tester with the Dairy Herd Improvement Association.
Rob and Yvonne Ziegler are happy to announce the birth of their daughter, Crystal Louise, born June 22, weighing 7 pound, 6 ounces.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
June 21, 2001
A fundraising professional appeared before the Waunakee Village Board to make a pitch. Allen Saterbak has ideas about how the village could raise funds for a community/senior center.
While the Dane County Board considers a more stringent stormwater ordinance, new Waunakee-area sites already comply with the proposed standards. Dane County Board members toured the Arboretum Office Park and the new Mobil Mart to check them out.
About 10 Kennedy Drive residents attended the Westport Town Board meeting Monday asking for signage and other measures to encourage drivers to obey stop signs.
An estimated 1,000 Waunakee Utility customers woke up Monday morning to find they had no power after a tree fell into a power line.
Steve Bower, a teacher at Waunakee High School, is one of 11 finalists across the state nominated to the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Teaching program.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Rong Zheng, who moved to the United States from China. He is the owner of China Wok in Waunakee.
Trish and David Chaimson of Waunakee announce the birth of a daughter born on June 16 at Meriter Hospital.
Greg and Jody Greiber of Waunakee are the parents of a son, Adam Gregory, born June 5 at Meriter Hospital.
David Doty of Waunakee was one of 440 from across the state to be selected for the Wisconsin School Music Honors Association 2001 High School Honors Music Project.
The Waunakee Home Talent team suffered its fifth loss of the year to Mt. Horeb 9-6.
TEN YEARS AGO
June 23, 2011
It took some coaxing, but the Town of Westport officially secured state funds to improve the Jackson Landing. Beginning this summer, volunteers, town employees and area businesses will begin to make the Lake Mendota natural area more accessible to the public by widening trails, introducing walkways and potentially adding additional parking.
Amid a growing outcry against Dane County’s supervisor district plan, the Dane County Board of Supervisors on June 16 narrowly approved map 37B, version 7. The plan was adopted despite stark opposition from several of the board’s conservative minority.
The Waunakee DeForest Ice Rink’s borrowing just got a break on its interest, thanks to the village board’s vote Monday. The board unanimously approved $1.65 million in conduit financing through the newly formed Community Development Authority for the rink construction – bonds that are exempt from federal and state interest.
In what is being touted as a victory for the Second Amendment by gun advocates, the Wisconsin Senate approved legislation on June 14 allowing the carrying of concealed weapons in the state. The bill now goes to the Assembly, where it is expected to be approved without amendment.