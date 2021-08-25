The Waunakee girls tennis team continued its busy start to the 2021 season with four more events last week.
The Warriors picked up their first win of the season on Aug. 17. They shut out visiting Oregon 7-0.
Waunakee won all four singles matches in straight sets.
At No. 1 singles, the Warriors’ Claire Jaeger defeated Ella Peotter 6-4, 6-3, while No. 2 Gretchen Lee thwarted Stephanie Lo 6-1, 6-1.
Ely Liu was a 6-4, 7-5 winner at No. 3 singles, while Waunakee’s Ryan Hoopes downed Anna Martin 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4 singles.
Waunakee’s No. 1 doubles team of Danielle Rogers and Caitlin Grommon bested Ella Wirtz and Emma Yeakley 6-0, 6-2.
The Warriors’ No. 2 tandem of Sophie Schnaubelt and Anna Loken outlasted Kimberly Urban and Anna Johnson 6-0. 4-6, 10-6.
Lexi Opsahl and Simone Nowinski completed the sweep with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Kristelle Sommers and Katherine Stoneman.
The Warriors then went 3-0 at the Stevens Point Invite on Aug. 18.
Waunakee scored a 5-2 win over Menomonie, thanks to singles wins by Jaeger, Lee and Liu.
Jaeger had an easy 6-1, 6-2 win over Emma Hastings, Lee netted a 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory over Kierce Hemauer and Liu knocked off Tali Swaenepoel 6-1, 6-2.
Schnaubelt and Loken came from behind to beat Isa Gamez and CeCe Behren 4-6, 6-3, 10-6 at No. 2 doubles, while Opsahl and Nowinski took care of Asia Yang and Bella Bautista 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3 doubles.
Waunakee then blanked Appleton East 7-0.
In singles play, Jaeger easily dispatched Lily Hansford 6-0, 6-1, Lee blanked Jenna Zink 6-0, 6-0, Liu shut out Lillian Schafer 6-0, 6-0 and Hoopes bested Maddie Wickersheim 6-1, 6-1.
Rogers and Grommon shut tout Sam Marr and Clara Shober 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, while Waunakee’s No. 2 duo of Schnaubelt and Loken defeated Logan Lowry and Lucy Doszak 6-1, 6-0. Opsahl and Nowinski closed out the dual with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Jamie Maher and Emily Maher.
The Warriors finished off the invite with a thrilling 4-3 win over host Stevens Point.
Jaeger, Lee and Liu led the charge with singles wins. Jaeger downed Jessica Kleman 6-1, 6-1, Lee thwarted Annika Borgnes 6-2, 6-0 and Liu netted a 6-0, 6-1 win over Kylie Crow.
Opsahl and Nowinski had the only doubles win. They won in straight sets 6-1, 7-5 over Mallory Greenwood and Ashley Smith.
The Warriors ran out of luck at the I94 Challenge last Friday and Saturday. They went 1-3 at the event.
Last Friday, the Warriors lost 4-3 to Kettle Moraine and 6-1 to Whitefish Bay.
Jaeger and Lee had the only wins in singles play against Kettle Moraine, while Opsahl and Nowinski were victorious at No. 3 doubles. Jaeger won by injury default over Emily Vande Moore, while Lee rallied for a 2-6, 6-4, 10-8 win over Maddie Blanchard. Opsahl and Nowinski came from behind to beat Sydney Oleson and Madeline Schopf 4-6, 6-4, 10-7.
Opsahl and Nowinski had the only win against Whitefish Bay. They took care of Riley Franklin and Allie Swietlik 6-2, 6-3.
Last Saturday, the Warriors beat Oak Creek 7-1, but lost to Nicolet 6-1.
Waunakee dropped just three games in earning a sweep in singles play against Oak Creek.
Jaeger, Liu and Grommon all recorded 6-0, 6-0 shutouts, while Hoopes downed Amira Otallah 6-1, 6-2.
At No. 1 doubles, Rogers and Jadyn Statz bested Miranda Asala and Paige Rezner, while Schnaubelt and Loken held off Abby Socha and Alyssa Hellrung 6-4, 6-3. Opsahl and Nowinski continued their great week with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Maddie Silkey and Erin Sarlioglu.
Opsahl and Nowinski helped Waunakee avoid the shutout against Nicolet after beating Sydney Palay and Lizzie Kaiser 6-1, 6-0.
The Warriors will take some time off before returning to the court on Aug. 31. They will play a conference dual in Beaver Dam at 4:15 p.m.