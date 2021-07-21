The Waunakee Home Talent baseball team was just three outs away from a big Northern Section East Division win, but host Cross Plains rallied for a 6-5 come-from-behind win.
Waunakee never trailed in the game until Cross Plains scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning.
The loss dropped Waunakee to 4-5 in the East Division.
The local squad opened with a run in the top of the first inning. Ryne Fueger scored on a base hit by Taiten Manriquez.
The lead grew to 3-0 in the top of the fourth frame. Ryne Fueger scored on a double steal, while Jarrett Fueger came home on a double by Manriquez.
Cross Plains tied the game with a run in the bottom of the fourth and two more in the in the fifth. Logan Schultz had a run-scoring single in the fourth, while Dan Karnick drove in both runs in the fifth with a base hit to center field.
Waunakee regained the lead after pushing two runs across the plate in the top of the sixth inning. Ryne Fueger came sprinting home on a ground ball by Dane Luebke, while Jarrett Fueger scored on batter later on a sacrifice fly by Jack Kratcha.
Waunakee had a chance to add to the lead in the top of the seventh after loading the bases, but were unable to score.
Cross Plains cut the deficit to 5-4 after an RBI single by Josh Strumpf in the bottom of the seventh.
Cross Plains completed the comeback in the bottom of the ninth. J Meinholz and W Doherty hit back-to-back doubles to open the inning. Meinholz scored on the double by Doherty to tie the game.
Then after a single by Strumpf, Karnick hit a fly ball to center field and Doherty tagged and scored the winning run.
Manriquez had two of Waunakee’s six hits in the game.
Strumpf led all batters with three hits, while Meinholz added two for Cross Plains.
Bryce Bieri went the distance on the mound for Waunakee. He finished with 10 strikeouts and seven walks.
Meinholz, Shane Murphy and Karnick all pitched for Cross Plains and combined for eight strikeouts and 11 walks.
Waunakee will close out the regular season with a pair of home games against Reedsburg (July 24) and Middleton (Aug. 1). Both games will start at 1 p.m.