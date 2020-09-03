ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
September 2, 1920
Wilson A. Moran announces that high school will open on Monday, Sept. 13.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Welsh announce the birth of a son on Saturday, Aug. 31.
Bernadette, 4-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. P.J. Uebersetzig, fractured her collarbone while playing Saturday.
At a meeting of the school board last week Wednesday, it was voted to build a new grade school building. Work will begin early next summer.
Bert Tubbs has accepted the position as night man at the C&N.W. railway station here.
Mrs. Bernard Ruhrman, 58, died Friday morning at her home at Springfield Corners after a lingering illness.
Mr. and Mrs. John Corcoran, Town of Vienna, announce the birth of a daughter on Thursday, Aug. 26.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
September 3, 1925
The Waunakee Canning Co. announces that they expect to finish the 1925 corn pack in 10 days.
Mrs. Werner Wipperfurth was pleasantly surprised Sunday evening on the occasion of her 34th birthday.
Miss Virginia Mae Bowes and Hubert Spahn were united in marriage at Holy Redeemer Church at Madison on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
The Waunakee Milk Products Co. announces in an advertisement that $2.02 is being paid for 3.5 milk, 49 cents per lb. for sweet cream, and 47 cents for sour cream.
Mr. and Mrs. John Dorn announce the birth of a son at their home on Monday, Aug. 31.
Frank C. Raemisch says that barley is averaging 45 bu. to the acre and oats about 60. Some barley went as high as 80 bushels.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
September 6, 1945
Dr. and Mrs. William Marquis are rejoicing over the birth of a son on Friday, Aug. 31.
Mr. and Mrs. George Boyd, Waunakee, announce the birth of a daughter on Monday, Aug. 27, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Colonel Joseph Hogan, son of Mr. M.F. Hogan, has been awarded the Bronze Star Medal by Brigadier General Ernest M. Moore.
The Waunakee baseball team defeated Black Earth by a score of 11-1. Waunakee finished in third place this year.
A family reunion was held at the Herman Lange home last Sunday. Forty-one people attended.
Sugar Stamp, 38 in War Ration Book Four, will be good for 5 pounds of sugar beginning Sept. 1.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
September 7, 1950
Mrs. William Vogts, 86, died at her home here Friday after a long illness.
Mr. and Mrs. Laverne Endres announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Aug. 31.
The farmers are worrying plenty now because of cool weather. A low of 39 degrees was reported at Truax Field.
The Waunakee baseball team came from behind Sunday to score a 5-2 win over DeForest.
Mr. and Mrs. Roman Pertzborn announce the arrival of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Sept. 4.
Dr. S.W. Wilson, 82, well-known in this community, died at his home in Sauk County Sunday after a short illness.
Mr. and Mrs. Leo Michels announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Sept. 1.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
September 1, 1960
The Waunakee High School graduating class of 1950 had a 10-year class reunion at Club Sunset on Saturday evening, Aug. 20.
Work on the new addition to St. John’s School is going right along. The bricklayers have started to lay brick on the west end of the gym.
Work on Main Street is progressing, and three different crews are working at the present time.
A four-generation gathering, along with relatives and friends, was held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Kessenich, where a picnic and dinner were enjoyed on Aug. 14.
Mrs. Addie Sphar, 72, mother of Mrs. Andrew Schiltz, Waunakee, died at 3:10 Wednesday morning, Aug. 24, at her home in Cowden, Ill.
Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Acker will observe their 13th wedding anniversary on Friday, Sept. 2, and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Avery will celebrate their 13th on Sunday, Sept. 4.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
September 3, 1970
The total school enrollment reached 1,337 on Friday, Aug. 28, which represents an increase of 74 more students than last year’s enrollment.
Led by booming bats of LeRoy Adler and Terry Thomas, Waunakee completely demolished Belleville by a score of 13-7.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Kopp Sr., Main Street, Waunakee, will observe their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 13.
Ronald Laufenberg, 15, son of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Laufenberg, Waunakee, suffered serious abdominal injuries when he was jarred from his seat on a Waunakee High School bus on Hwy. Q, which is under construction near Waunakee.
Preliminary census figures released this week show that the Village of Waunakee now has a population of 2,166, an increase over the 1960 total of 1,611.
Mr. and Mrs. Russell Miller, Mr. and Mrs. Gary Behnke, and Mr. and Mrs. James Ableidinger, all of Waunakee, are welcoming daughters to their families.
FORTY YEARS AGO
September 4, 1980
Damage in excess of $80,000 resulted from a barn fire on the Jack Laufenberg farm on Woodland Drive Sunday night.
Robert Reeve, the Waunakee man who left Wisconsin to win fame and fortune as an Arctic glacier pilot and founder of Reeve Aleutian Airways, Inc., has died in Anchorage at the age of 78.
Liquid wastes from the Oconomowoc Canning Company’s Waunakee plant are apparently responsible for killing the fish in Six Mile Creek as it runs south from the village to Hwy. M, report Department of Natural Resources officials.
Kevin Krinke has joined the faculty of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where he earned a master of science in industrial technology.
Hubert A. Maly, age 78, of Waunakee, passed away at his home in Waunakee on Sunday, Aug. 31, following a long illness.
The Waunakee Home Talent baseball team edged Cross Plains 7-5 to win the northern Home Talent title.
Mr. and Mrs. Craig Karls, Dane, are proud to announce the birth of a son born on Thursday, Aug. 28, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
September 6, 1990
A cracked pipe that sent vegetable waste and phosphorous into Six Mile Creek last week killed hundreds of fish and could lead to increased weed and algae growth in Lake Mendota.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Kris Nelson, who participates in triathlons.
The Waunakee Elementary School welcomes seven new teachers this year, including: Kelly McShane, Deborah Jewell, Kim Diericks, Margo Zimmerman, Margaret Conway, Lisa Halverson and Trisha Lange.
New teachers at St. John’s School are Carol Czerwin, Mary Michael and Lynn Rentmeester.
Sheldon Statz and Lou Potter Statz of Waunakee are proud to announce the birth of a son who was born Aug. 28 at Meriter Hospital.
The Waunakee boys’ cross-country team opened the season with a 20-43 win over Madison Edgewood in a non-conference meet last week.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
August 31, 2000
Familiar arguments – that sometimes turned rancorous – emerged Monday as school board members searched for a building program to put to the voters.
When the school bells summoned Waunakee youngsters back from summer vacations, 2,856 answered the call. That’s an increase of 114, or 4.5 percent over the 2,742 students who were counted a year ago.
Duane Lange, who served the Waunakee Utility Commission for a quarter of a century, will resign.
Captain Bill’s restaurant in Middleton was recently selected by the Food Network to appear on a segment highlighting the “best of” casual dining.
Kathy and Steve Flesch, Waunakee, are the parents of a daughter born Aug. 20 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Mary Armbruster, who cares for Alzheimer’s patients.
The Waunakee Home Talent team defeated Middleton 8-7 and will move on to play Stoughton at Murphy Field Saturday for the Central Division Championship.
TEN YEARS AGO
September 2, 2010
When the Waunakee school board meets Sept. 13, one major topic of discussion may be what to do with the nearly $1 million awarded in federal funds.
Roughly 130 people attended two high-speed rail informational workshop sessions Aug. 25 in Sun Prairie.
With the primary elections around the corner, Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidates Dave Westlake and Ron Johnson are hard at work campaigning to square off in the Republican primary Sept. 14. The winner of that race will face U.S. Senator Russ Feingold in the November election.
The Dane County Board of Supervisors and Public Health – Madison & Dane County are looking into the possibility of working with MedDrop to establish permanent household drug drop-off locations across Dane County.
Ryan Dostalek has joined the staff of the Waunakee Tribune as a sports and general assignment reporter.
Dane County Executive Kathleen Falk will hold her annual listening session on the upcoming county budget at the Black Earth Village Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 5-6:30 p.m.
While some Waunakee young people spent the last days of their summer break romping in water parks or playing video games, others were putting in long days of work building and ice rink.
One budget analyst says Wisconsin’s projected $2.5-billion deficit for the next budget cycle is not insurmountable.
