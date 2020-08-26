Waunakee grad turns computer savvy into online business

Waunakee graduate Nick Winans formed the limited liability company Nice Keyboards in June, recognizing a gap in the custom-keyboard market.
“It’s somewhat niche,” the 19-year-old said. “But it’s just a rabbit hole, and there’s so many people inside of it. And one thing that I was interested in was making wireless things for these keyboards, because they were always wired in the custom market. People hadn’t broken into the wireless world.”
A computer-science major at UW-Madison, Winans sought to fill that gap his freshman year.
He began working from the confines of his dorm, on a microcontroller which would allow many DIY custom keyboards to operate wirelessly. After several iterations, he had a solid design.
Winans sent it off for production in the spring.
“The first one that came in ended up working,” he said. “And I was so surprised that it worked. But I kept iterating it, talking to people online about how to make it even better. And it eventually got to the point where I saw so many people interested in buying it that I thought, ‘I could probably make a business out of this.’”
So Winans bought a domain name, and established the LLC Nice Keyboards on June 2.
Weeks later, he announced a group buy for those interested in purchasing the microcontroller – now branded “the nice!nano.” Within six hours, he sold all thousand units that were up for sale.
“It really took off,” Winans said. “The proposition of wireless was just so interesting, because the custom-keyboard community is so large, yet wireless has never been widely available. So that made for a lot of hype around the product…even though I didn’t do that much advertising.”
Winans then used that $30,000 to purchase 2000 microcontrollers.
Left with a thousand units after fulfilling his group-buy orders, the 19-year-old turned to vendors to sell off the remainder of his stock.
“This niche community is still quite large,” Winans said. “So there’s a bunch of these online vendors who sell these keyboard parts. And I’ve been working with them, to actually have them offer these microcontrollers. And the reason for that is, I just don’t have the time to keep fulfilling all these orders.”
He has since wholesaled the thousand units for the price of $20,000.
Winans said success from the experience has encouraged him to pursue other ventures, such as developing components needed elsewhere in custom keyboards.
“I’m still looking at other products,” Winans said. “This is kind of the thing that took off the most. But I’m also looking at some actual completed keyboards. They’re called printed circuit boards, and they’re like an in-between of the microcontroller and a full, complete keyboard.”
Now entering his sophomore year, Winans said he will continue looking for gaps in the market.
“The custom keyboard market is definitely a rabbit hole,” Winans said. “But it’s really neat, the way that you can put together your own piece of hardware by just picking up some stuff online. It definitely takes some research, but you can get into it pretty easily.”
Winans’s website can be found at https://nicekeyboards.com.
