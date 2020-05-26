Waunakee resident David Boetcher has been elected to serve as a delegate at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, where he hopes to advance labor and veteran issues.
The 56-year-old Army veteran said he is honored yet surprised to have been selected.
“When you look at how many people applied,” Boetcher said, “it’s a pretty big honor…because so many good people were running. I mean, you’ve seen or heard all these people working very hard in Wisconsin – on elections and Democratic issues – for years.”
Boetcher was one of 42 candidates in Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District to pledge support for state-primary winner Joe Biden, competing for the seven delegate slots allocated to him.
During the district’s May 17 caucus, Boetcher became the second man elected to the position.
Waunakee’s Tim Kiefer, who represents the area on the Dane County Board of Supervisors, was part of the caucus that elected Boetcher that day. He said although the delegate vote for president will be a formality this year, taking part in the process is privilege.
“It is a real honor to have Waunakee represented at the Democratic National Convention,” Kiefer said. “Delegates do much more than just make the official nomination. By serving as a delegate, Dave Boetcher will be able to advocate for the issues that he’s worked on over many years.”
Boetcher served as a delegate during the 2012 Democratic National Convention in Charlottesville, declaring his support for former president Barack Obama.
Lacking serious contention, Obama won the party’s nomination easily.
A similar outcome has been predicted at this year’s Democratic National Convention, as Biden already has the majority of delegates. Boetcher said the difference lies in the GOP candidate.
“When you look at this election,” Boetcher said, “it’s very important to a lot of people – myself included… I’m a union member, and Trump has made it very clear that he believes in right-to-work. And he’s severely damaged the unions in the federal government, which has hurt the VA.”
Boetcher said that is one of the reasons he intends to network with former military members at the convention and discuss ways in which to promote presidential candidate Biden’s campaign.
He has already begun coordinating with the Democratic National Committee on breakout sessions.
“My largest desire in being there is to talk with veterans from around the nation about how they’re reaching out to other veterans and getting support for Biden,” Boetcher said. “It’s a pretty rare opportunity to meet that many veterans from around the nation who are working on this.”
Boetcher said planning for the convention will be more difficult than it was his last time serving as delegate, though, due to restrictions on gathering sizes which could limit face-to-face interaction.
“It’s much harder to plan this year than in 2012,” Boetcher said, “because nobody can meet. So it’s going to be difficult. But so many people are volunteering that I think we’ll find a way to get it done. It’s just hard to say how it will happen.”
The 2020 Democratic National Convention has been set for Aug. 17-20, in Milwaukee.
