The Ice Age Nordic ski team hosted a 7-kilometer skiathlon event in Lodi last Saturday. The event featured a 3K classical loop and a 4L skate loop. The race format is similar to a triathlon and skiers must change from classical to skate equipment in a transition zone halfway through the race.
Warm weather made the snow conditions very slow, but race organizers were able to groom the course and pulled off a successful event featuring three teams, including North Kettle Moraine, Madison and a few Blackhawk skiers.
The Ice Age girls came away with first place. They had Amelia Heider finish second behind the winner Maddy Lawn from BlackHawk.
“Amelia was winning the race with less than 300 meters to go, but fell at the last turn,” Ice Age coach Dale Fanney said.
Norah Lee placed third for Ice Age, while Emily Whyte was fifth.
“Emily had a great race and was just edged out by the skier from North Kettle Moraine,” Fanney said.
Audrey Bakken (sixth) and Jordyn Jarvi (seventh) rounded out the scoring for the Ice Age girls.
The Ice Age boys earned third place behind Madison and North Kettle Moraine. Nathan Ducat led the way with a third-place finish, while Nolan Feasel and Sam Clepper were ninth and 10th, respectively.
In the middle school races, the Ice Age girls had Emily Berger and Adrienne Bakken place second and fifth, respectively, while the boys were led by Holden Ambord (sixth), Jesse Munson (seventh), Isaiah Birkrem (ninth), Levi Tonn (10th), Andrew Berger (11th), Mark Gilles (12th) and Will Bercher (13th).
Ice Age will travel to Sun Prairie on Jan. 23 for a 6K skate race with Madison.
