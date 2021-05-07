The Waunakee freshmen football squad capped off their perfect season with a 48-12 drubbing of rival Deforest at Warriors Stadium. The Warriors end their season with a record of 6-0.
Waunakee’s Ben Lindley scored on a 32-yard touchdown run on the team’s opening drive before Deforest drove deep into Warriors territory on the ensuing possession. Evan Lory and Jake Duren recorded quarterback sacks on consecutive plays to thwart the Norskies’ drive and it was all Warriors from there.
Lindley added touchdown runs of 25 and 45 yards before quarterback Gunner McFadden hooked up with David Emerich on a 66-yard scoring strike to put the Warriors up 29-0 with 52 seconds left in the first half.
With only five seconds remaining until the intermission, Waunakee defensive back Cole Savola ripped the ball out of the DeForest receiver’s hands after a catch to regain possession. On the last play of the half, McFadden found Lindley for a 67-yard touchdown pass for a 35-0 lead.
In the second half, it was the Danny Cotter show as he returned the opening kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown and added an 85-yard interception return for a 48-0 lead.
The Norskies scored a couple of late touchdowns to avoid the shutout.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.