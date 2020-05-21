NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
May 21, 1925
Frost was reported here Saturday and Sunday night. Not much damage was done to growing crops.
St. John’s baseball team defeated Martinsville there Sunday 18-23. Joe Miller did the hurling, and Nick Miller and Greg Adler caught.
Waunakee’s Men’s Club has voted to hold another Feed and Dance in the Canning Co. warehouse June 3.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
May 23, 1935
Mr. and Mrs. Carl F. Statz announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Thursday, May 16.
Mr. and Mrs. Math Hellenbrand are the proud parents of a son born on Wednesday, May 15, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Miss Nora Johnson and Joseph CaPaul were united in marriage at St. Mary of the Lake parsonage Saturday morning.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
May 23, 1940
Waunakee gained 132 in population, according to the census report just completed. The count jumped from 640 to 772.
Dr. John Grinde has been undergoing treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
The village board and the American Legion have installed four additional pieces of playground equipment at the park.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
May 24, 1945
Mrs. Mathew A. Ziegler, 86, of Ashton, died at her home on Saturday.
Fifteen seniors will receive their high school diplomas here Thursday, May 24, at the high school.
Mr. and Mrs. Math Pape Sr. will observe their golden wedding anniversary on Monday, May 28, at Springfield.
The students of the high school are enjoying their school picnic at Vilas Park, Madison, today.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
May 25, 1950
Miss Laura Mary Kohlman and Laverne Acker were united in marriage at St. Martin’s Church recently.
Twenty-six seniors will receive their high school diplomas at the high school here Thursday, May 18.
Mr. and Mrs. Norman Frye announce the birth of a daughter at the Methodist Hospital on Sunday, May 21.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
May 19, 1960
Luke Lamboley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Lamboley, is salutatorian, and Mary Ellen Jordan, daughter of Mrs. G.M. Jordan, is valedictorian of the class of 1960 at the Waunakee High School.
Postmaster Herman J. Adler announced today that the new Waunakee Post Office will be dedicated on Sunday, June 5, 1960.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
May 21, 1970
Eighty-two seniors will graduate from Waunakee High School on June 3.
More than 100 women attended a style show in Waunakee presented by the Waunakee Jaycettes.
The Jaycees and the Legion donated time and money improving the Waunakee Park. They planted shrubs and trees in the park.
FORTY YEARS AGO
May 22, 1980
Sister Casilda Kalscheur, born in Ashton in 1986, a member of Franciscan Sister of Christian Charity, died Thursday, May 15, at Holy Family Convent.
Kathy Statz and Phil Simon were united in marriage on April 12, 1980, at St. John’s Catholic Church.
Newlyweds Rick and Barb Kalscheur are now residing at 402 Verleen St. Rick is from Ashton and Barb (Meier) is from Martinsville.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
May 24, 1990
Several community members were honored for their service at the annual Waunakee Community Banquet, sponsored by the Rotary Club. They are Ruth Stauffer, Ellie Fassbender, Etta and Mike Adler, Gary Tygum, Beth and Rick Kaltenberg, Jeni Niesen, Tom Larsen and Bernie Cleary.
The Federal Aviation Administration is examining the proposed landfill site in Westport to see if birds attracted to the site could pose a problem for aircraft at the Dane County Airport.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Ruth Ziegler, a farm wife whose flower arrangements have drawn attention.
An open wedding dance in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Vern Acker (formerly LaVonne Chapman) will be held May 26 at the Fitchburg Community Center.
Tom and Heather Liddicoat, Dane, are the proud parents of a son born May 21 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
May 18, 2000
The Waunakee Police Commission ended its nationwide search to find a replacement for former Chief Bob Roberts when it turned its eyes home and offered the job to Lt. Kevin Plendl.
A flavor manufacturer has taken steps to mitigate the odor from its Waunakee Industrial Park site, its president told the Tribune. Concerns about the odor arose at last week’s Economic Development Committee meeting.
TEN YEARS AGO
May 20, 2010
Earthmovers are working at the Hogan Road recreation site, and the Waunakee DeForest Ice Rink board (WDIR) hopes to have a skating rink by mid-October.
Scott Walker, Milwaukee County Executive, told the Waunakee Rotary Club last week that he’s running for governor because he “loves this state.”
Overture Center for the Arts has announced the winners of its first annual Tom Wopat Awards for Excellence in Musical Theater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.