The Waunakee school board considered a revised timeline for reopening grades 5-12 this week, following pressure from community members to get more students back inside the classroom.
Per the timeline, grades 5-6 would return to in-person learning at the end of November.
“Part of what we have to understand and think about is where we’re at in the calendar year,” superintendent Randy Guttenberg said, “and where Thanksgiving and the winter holiday fall. Those are important pieces as we start to navigate these transitions.”
Nov. 30 would mark the start of hybrid instruction for students at the intermediate school.
Their return date would fall on the final day of fall trimester, and be the district’s first day back from Thanksgiving break – a five-day weekend traditionally reserved for festivities.
Guttenberg noted the potential for family gatherings over the five-day weekend.
“Now you can make an argument of whether you should be bringing (students) back after a break,” Guttenberg said. “The piece that I look at with 5-6 is, it’s still a relatively cohorted group. It’s a similar model to what we have at the elementary. I think if there was a group to bring back at that time of the year, that’s probably the one that fits that model the best.”
Students could choose to remain virtual. However, those opting for remote learning would need to commit to that decision for the remainder of second quarter.
At the third-quarter mark, virtual students could then switch to hybrid if they desire.
Grades 7-12 would return at the start of second semester, which falls on Jan. 26. Treasurer Jack Heinemann voiced support for the proposed timeline, adding that the staggering made sense.
“When you get into Christmas,” Heinemann said, “you’ve got (12 days off) and potential travel around the country. And I think that it makes sense to have a couple weeks between the holiday and when you bring kids back, so that it doesn’t jeopardize the entire program.”
Vice president Mike Brandt asked about the possibility of a shortened break.
Guttenberg said the idea was not something his team had considered, noting that breaks were important for staff and their mental health. He said breaks were valuable for that reason alone.
“I haven’t had those discussions,” Guttenberg said. “I realize the impacts on a lot of people… But I really feel like there’s a mental-health perspective of our staff, and I think there’s value in that piece. And that would be my advocacy there.”
Director Mark Hetzel suggested that the district encourage residents to limit their gatherings nonetheless.
“If we’re going to do this, I think it’s imperative for us to send out some sort of a community ‘Please work with us as you approach the holidays,’” Hetzel said, “to remind them that the more conservative, the better it will be for being able to bring the kids back.”
Guttenberg said a correspondence will be sent out to families with students in grades 5-12 within the next two weeks, asking them to select between the hybrid- and remote-learning model.
Students in grade 7-12 who opt for the latter would need to remain virtual for the remainder of the school year.
