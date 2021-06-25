The Waunakee Home Talent baseball team came up just short in a rally against visiting Black Earth on Sunday. The local squad fell 11-9 in a game shortened to seven innings due to rain.
It was the third straight loss for Waunakee, which felt o 1-3 in the Home Talent Northern Section East Division.
Both teams had a big start to the game with four runs apiece in the second inning.
After falling behind 4-0, Waunakee tied the game in the bottom of the second with a two-run single by Jarrett Fueger, RBI single by Misha Capaul and bases-loaded walk by Noah Dixon.
Black Earth regained the lead for good with three runs in the top of the third inning.
Waunakee got two of the runs back in the bottom of the fourth after Ryan Cassady drew a bases-loaded walk and Bryce Beiri drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Black Earth scored a run in the fifth, two in the sixth and a run in the seventh frame to go up 11-6.
Waunakee got right back in the game with a three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh, but then the game was called due to the weather.
Dane Luebke and Beiri both had run-scoring sacrifice flies in the bottom of the seventh, while Jeff Thomasen had a bases-loaded walk.
Capaul, Fueger and Jack Kratcha each finished the game with two hits.
Dayne Olsen pitched the first five innings for Waunakee and took the loss. He had four strikeouts and two walks.
Beiri also pitched for Waunakee.
Waunakee will play two Northern Section games this weekend. They will play at Mazomanie on Saturday and will host Plain on Sunday. Both games will start at 1 p.m.