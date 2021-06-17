The Waunakee girls soccer team came into the WIAA Division 1 playoffs with a lot of momentum and was looking to get back to the state tournament. A 13-2-1 regular-season record helped them earn a No. 1 seed.
The Warriors had a great start to the postseason on June 8. They blasted visiting Madison La Follette 6-0.
Waunakee had its season come to a disappointing end in the regional final last Saturday. Fourth-seeded Verona upset the host Warriors 2-0.
The Warriors, who advanced to the state tournament in 2019, finished the season 14-3-1 overall.
Verona will play at third-seeded Madison West in the sectional semifinals on June 17.
Waunakee 6
La Follette 0
The Warriors blew the game open with five goals in the first half.
Waunakee had a quick start to the game with goal goals in the first six minutes.
The Warriors’ Lexis Savola scored four minutes into the game on an assist by Lauren Blifernicht.
Alyssa Thomas then scored two minutes later. Savola had the assist.
The lead grew to 3-0 during the 17th minute with a goal by Lauren Meudt. Lauren Clark had the assist.
Waunakee continued to apply pressure and got an unassisted goal from Kennedy Ross during the 31st minute.
Before the first half came to an end, the Warriors added a goal by Tenley Baumbach. Savola had her second assist of the game.
Waunakee closed out its scoring with an unassisted goal by Blifernicht 23 minutes into the second half.
Waunakee goalie Emily Whyte had a quiet night, as La Follette did not have a shot on goal. She earned her 10th shutout of the season.
Verona 2
Waunakee 0
The Wildcats scored two early goals and held on for the upset victory.
Lauren Simonett gave Verona the early edge with a goal 13 minutes, 50 seconds into the contest.
The lead grew to 2-0 at the 29:13 mark with a goal by Izzy Plesac.
Despite holding a 7-6 edge on shots on goal, Waunakee was unable to avoid the shutout.
Whyte finished the game with four saves.