The Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin (GCAW) recently announced its academic all-state honorees for the recently concluded 2020 girls golf season, and Waunakee had three athletes were recognized.
The coaches association announce that 330 girls from 81 high schools have been honored this year for maintaining high academic standards in the classroom while competing in varsity golf. The average cumulative grade point average of this year’s honorees is an exceptional 3.842.
The Warriors had Aly Kinzel, Natalie Hoege and Sydney Grimm honored by the GCAW.
Students are nominated by GCAW member coaches if they meet the following criteria: 1) A cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25, 2) participation in at least 75% of their team’s varsity matches, and 3) are in grades 10-12.
Kinzel, Hoege and Grimm helped lead a remarkable postseason run for the Warriors this fall. After winning a WIAA Division 1 regional title and placing second at the sectionals, the Lady Warriors earned their first state trophy since 2010 after placing second at this year’s state meet.
The Warriors finished with a two-day total of 526 at state to place second behind Brookfield Central (516).
Kinzel and Grimm both finished the state tournament with a score of 130 to tie teammate Izzi Stricker for 13th place overall.
Hoege finished in 28th place at sate with a 139.
The GCAW was formed by high school golf coaches in 1986 to help build Wisconsin’s reputation for developing quality junior players by promoting golf in our schools and communities. Besides honoring both boys and girls who succeed as student athletes, the association also selects an annual All-State team for boys and girls based on their playing ability. An academic ‘Team’ award honoring high school teams with the highest cumulative GPA will be announced in March 2021.
