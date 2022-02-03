Bowling

Waunakee Belles league

Feb. 2

High team game: Timeless 658

High team series: Swamp Ladies 1852

Individual high series: Karla Meinholz 542; Chris Goodwin 533; Annmarie Schneider 519; Mavis Severson 510; MaryAnn Sveum 504; Karen Ziegler 499; Darla Marshmon 485.

