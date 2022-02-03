Recreation Leagues Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email Feb 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BowlingWaunakee Belles leagueFeb. 2High team game: Timeless 658High team series: Swamp Ladies 1852Individual high series: Karla Meinholz 542; Chris Goodwin 533; Annmarie Schneider 519; Mavis Severson 510; MaryAnn Sveum 504; Karen Ziegler 499; Darla Marshmon 485. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Waunakee school district plans for November referendum Two events aimed at building resilience, unity Waunakee woman accused of sexual assault For families starting over, nonprofit helps make them feel at home Waunakee's Mercurio, Ottosen go 1-2 at first-ever WIAA State Girls Wrestling Tournament Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!