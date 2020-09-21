The Waunakee school district sought advice from its medical advisory committee last week to determine the best approach for bringing students back to the classroom in the upcoming months.
K-2 students made their return Sept. 8, when hybrid instruction began at the lowest grade levels.
Students in grades 3-12 have remained virtual due to a public-health order prohibiting in-person instruction. However, the state Supreme Court issued an injunction against that order Sept. 10.
“And it really turned into a recommendation,” Waunakee superintendent Randy Guttenberg said. “So now the question is, given where our metrics are and with the recommendations from Public Health, should we be continuing to move forward with bringing in our third and fourth graders?”
The district had initially planned for hybrid instruction in grades K-4, and for enhanced remote in grades 5-12. With the public-health restriction blocked, those plans have become a possibility.
Grades 3-4 would just need to return to the classroom, in some form of a hybrid model.
Nearly a dozen documents were shared with members of the medical advisory committee Sept. 16 to aid them in making a recommendation as to how and when that should happen.
“The first packet shows the metrics that Public Health Madison Dane County put out,” Guttenberg said. “They’re keeping this as their recommendation. They reiterated that in a press release, that they still felt these were valid. And they’ve committed to updating them every week.”
The local health agency has recommended that Dane County sustain a 14-day average of 39 cases or less per day, before school districts consider reopening grades 3-5.
The county averaged 170 cases per day over the first two weeks of September.
Student Services Director Kurt Eley provided census-tract data from Wisconsin DHS showing the result of COVID tests within the Waunakee area where approximately 28,386 people reside.
“There’s basically four tracts that encompass our district,” Eley said. “I pulled out the population number, the positive tests, the negative tests and then just created the percent positive of tests. And that’s the information that you have in front of you.”
According to the data, 252 tests of residents in the area had come back positive as of Sept. 15. Another 7614 (96.8 percent of tests) had come back negative.
Eley said 19 students and staff had either contracted the virus or come in close contact with it.
Members of administration noted a lack of access to data specific to the Waunakee school district. However, the census-tract data compiled by Eley has provided a rough insight into its numbers.
“You could take this as a baseline,” UW Health doctor Matt Anderson said of the DHS data, “even though it’s not reported that way on the website… It’s possible that you could see the Dane number going up, and the schools see no impact. So you could handle that.”
SSM Waunakee doctor Bill Ranum agreed that the census-tract information would be helpful.
“This is the best data I’ve seen for our district,” Ranum said. “And to me, if there’s a change in this, then we know there’s something (happening locally). That would be more important to us than what’s in Dane County.”
The doctors said comparing data trends between the county and the Waunakee area could inform members of the committee as to how the school district might be contributing to local case load.
WCSD physical therapist Valerie Clevenger asked how much information gathering would be needed.
“The community is looking for a plan,” Clevenger said. “So if we’re looking at the community data, and looking at how it changes to know whether or not we’ve contributed to that change, how long do we wait with K-2 in the district? How long do we wait for this data to change, to tell us whether we were the ones who did it?”
Anderson said he had discussed the matter with UW School of Medicine and Public Health’s Jeffrey Pothof, a fellow member of the medical advisory committee, the day prior.
Both agreed that transmission from the UW campus should be monitored for some weeks.
“We won’t know what that’s going to mean for the rest of the Madison-Waunakee community in the next week or two,” Anderson said. “We hope that it stays confined to campus. Yet we know that those people are out and about, and there could be other exposures.”
Ranum suggested the district allow a few weeks for county and local data gathering, and that the committee reconvene in early October to review those data before making a recommendation.
Ranum noted that bringing back students would be a step-by-step process that requires time.
“We need to wait long enough to find out what happens,” Ranum said. “Let’s find out in three weeks what’s happening. If it’s going the way you think it is, and everything is okay, then you just put a stair in and do that for three weeks. And you just keep doing the stairs.”
WCSD nurse Sara Anderson-Kim has been conducting contract tracing on behalf of the district. She asked that administration consider hiring additional staff first, to assist in the process.
The nurse noted that contact tracing would become a larger-scale operation with more students.
HR Director Brian Grabarski echoed the need for more staff, noting that the effectiveness of any plan would depend on whether or not every department was properly staffed.
“There is not a single individual in our school district who is not working to full capacity right now,” Grabarski said. “So to do more things and get more people, we need to go get them from outside our district. That has to be a realization of any plan – that we’re going to need time to hire people.”
Committee member and school-board treasurer Jack Heinemann said staffing issues could be resolved by forecasting the district’s needs over the next six months, and then building up to that.
Heinemann said one thing to consider was limited-term employment for clinical staff.
“What you’re doing is incrementally increasing the number of students and grades that you’re bringing back in the building,” Heinemann said. “And then if everything works out good, by January or February, we got everybody back in the building.”
The advisory committee ultimately made the following recommendations, as they appear on the school district’s website for public meetings (BoardBook):
- Establish guiding principles to utilize in determining the degree of disease burden that is currently occurring within the community and the WCSD school system, to inform decisions related to the instructional delivery model.
- The key guiding principles to consider to assess the degree of disease burden are:
a. Are the District’s established contact tracing and nursing processes working effectively, and are the necessary levels of staff in place to manage the workflow in the health offices as more students are returned to in-person instruction?
b. Does the internal COVID-19 data for students and staff reflect a level of activity that allows or hinders the decision to support or maintain students for in-person learning? Internal data includes positive cases, close contacts, symptom tracking, and the number of staff/students in quarantine/isolation.
c. What is the trend of COVID-19 data for our community and how does the system respond over time?
i. Dane County Metrics per PHMDC
ii. Waunakee Trends per Census Data from Wisconsin DHS
iii. Hospitalization Data
iv. Testing Capacity Data
- The Committee recommends taking the next three to four weeks to gather more localized data and assess and solidify our internal processes related to contract tracing, nursing / health office process, procedures, and staffing. This recommendation is based on the recently high prevalence rates of COVID-19 in Dane County, not knowing the degree of spread that will take place with the concentrated cases on the UW-Madison campus, and ensuring that internal processes in the school district are suited to accommodate the current and future student / staff needs.
- The Committee further recommends that if the data trends are positive and internal health office processes are supported, then reopening additional grade levels should be done slowly. For example, opening for 3rd and 4th grade is the next step. Once an additional grade level span is brought in-person, then the data should again be evaluated for a number of weeks prior to further expansion of in-person instruction.
- The Committee also emphasized that if the data trend worsens or the capacity of the district to manage the disease becomes too large, then a decision to reduce in-person instruction needs to occur.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.