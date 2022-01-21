ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
January 26, 1922
Pope Benedict IV died Sunday morning at his home in the Vatican at Rome, Italy.
The fore part of the week, the coldest wave of the winter hit this area. The thermometer registered 15 below Monday and 12 below on Tuesday.
Mr. and Mrs. Wolfgang Karls, Dane, announce the birth of a daughter on Saturday.
John Cook, who enlisted in the Army last February, will be home on a furlough the latter part of the week.
Tobacco buyers are now busy buying the 1921 tobacco crop. For the best, 20 cents to 25 cents is being paid, with 15 cents and 20 cents for the common northern leaf.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
January 23, 1947
Mr. and Mrs. Frank W. Schwenn will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary on Sunday, Jan. 26.
Mrs. Ida Esser, 70, lifelong resident of Dane and vicinity, died Friday night, Jan. 17, after a short illness.
Carl Diericks rolled games of 223, 207, and 176 Friday night in the Tavern League for a total of 606.
Mr. and Mrs. Clarmont Redders of Madison announce the birth of a daughter at Madison General Hospital on Jan. 16.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
January 24, 1952
Alfred Barbian was re-elected secretary, and Joseph Karls, treasurer of St. John the Baptist congregation at a meeting held on Wednesday evening.
Frank H. Raemisch was injured in a two-car collision on the beltline highway Saturday.
Mr. and Mrs. Peter Barbian are the parents of a daughter born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Jan. 17.
Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Carey are rejoicing over the arrival of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Jan. 19.
Mr. and Mrs. Peter Meffert announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 23.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
January 18, 1962
William P. Kurt, 86, well-known Dane resident, died at the Sauk Prairie hospital early Sunday morning following a long illness.
Miss Jean Ann Barbian, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Barbian, was announced as the winner in the 1962 Betty Crocker Search for the American Homemaker of Tomorrow at Waunakee High School.
Mr. and Mrs. Donald Heyroth, Waunakee, are rejoicing over the arrival of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 10.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
January 15, 1972
The Waunakee Village Board at a special meeting held Jan. 19 approved a resolution to apply for federal and state grants (approximately 75 percent of purchase cost) in the purchase of 15 acres of land for a new park located west of Hwy. Q.
Sharon Blakeslee was the local winner in a speaking contest sponsored by the American Legion Post No. 360.
Richard Haag, 18, son of Mr. and Mrs. Cyril Haag, was injured last Wednesday, Jan. 19, when he became entangled in a tractor power take-off at his farm home.
FORTY YEARS AGO
January 21, 1982
The Village Board agreed to develop an ordinance that would move the location from the police station on Division Street to the Village Hall.
Sunday morning’s low temperature of 26 below zero made starting cars a difficult chore.
Mr. Robert P. Kueffer, age 55, Waunakee, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 17 at his home after a long illness.
Ida Erickson, a resident of the Waunakee Manor Health Center, celebrated her 100th birthday at a party held in her honor on Wednesday.
Douglas and Denise Bernards Yelk of DeForest are the parents of a girl born on Jan. 17 in St. Mary’s Hospital. Paul and Delores Bernards of Waunakee are the maternal grandparents.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
January 16, 1992
The future makeup of the Badger Conference and the budget for textbooks were major topics at the Waunakee school board meeting Monday.
The Waunakee Planning Commission has given site approval for a 5,000-square-foot building to be located west of the Piggly Wiggly store.
Tom and Luann Schwartz are proud to announce the birth of a son, Ryan Gilbert, born on Jan. 2 at Meriter Hospital.
Waunakee Police Chief Frank Balistreri has announced that Douglas Gehrke has been promoted to the rank of detective.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
January 17, 2002
The Waunakee Village Board and Plan Commission have asked staff to prepare a detailed inventory and analysis of residential development plans in the village to help manage growth in the next decade.
Investors in the Private Banking rescinded their offer to purchase the Bank of Waunakee.
A new novel explores the life of Ella Wheeler Wilcox, a Victorian poet from the Town of Westport.
Patricia and Bill Weisensel of Waunakee are the parents of a daughter born Jan. 10.
TEN YEARS AGO
January 19, 2012
New questions have emerged on a seemingly set agreement for Waunakee’s Main Street construction after village officials learned a repaving would hold up only 10 to 15 years, not 20 as originally thought.
By a 4-1 margin, the Westport Town Board approved three amendments to the 31-condition Conditional Use Permit for Madison College’s Emergency Vehicle Operations and Control course and indoor shooting range. The driving course and range will be on an 80-acre addition to the existing Hwy. 19 Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center.
WaunaFest, Waunakee’s summer festival, is afloat like a wayward ship without crew. At a special meeting Monday to discuss insurance and liability, the entire executive committee resigned.
Main Street Diner in Waunakee served as the set of a short, independent film last week. The cast and crew of “Killboy and Krash” filmed one scene from the 20-minute or so movie at the diner on Jan. 8, said owner Kevin Reynolds.
After many years of meeting at 7 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month, it appears the Waunakee Village Board may start their meetings an hour earlier. The village board Monday voted in favor of moving the meetings up an hour, a move that requires an ordinance change.