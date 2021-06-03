With the Badger North Conference Meet coming up next week, the Waunakee boys and girls track teams are starting to hit their stride. The Warriors hosted Reedsburg and DeForest in a conference triangular on May 25.
The Waunakee girls highlighted the night with seven event wins, while the boys team had four.
Sara Bova and Kyla Saleh paced the Warrior girls with two individual wins each.
Bova sprinted to wins in the 200 (25.67 seconds) and 400 (:57.97).
Saleh had another big night in the jumps. She was first in the high jump (5-feet, 4-inches) and long jump (16-10.75).
Anna Vanderhoef had the final individual win. She outlasted the competition in the 1,600 (5:39.42).
Waunakee’s Chloe Larsen was the runner-up in the 200 (:27.02), 400 (:59.83) and triple jump (34-5), while Samantha Cook was second in the high jump (4-10) and long jump (14-5.5).
Kylee Grabarski (fourth, 100, :13.65; fourth, 400, 1:02.42), Lauren Statz (fifth, 100, :14.33; third, triple jump, 34-feet), Darya Pronina (third, 800, 2:41.61), Malia Niles (fourth, 800, 2:48.71; second, 1,600, 5:47.63), Makenzie Wallace (third, 1,600, 6:02.06), Alivia Swenson (fifth, 800, 2:52.06), Val Cisewski (second, 3,200, 13:31.30), Sadie Grabarski (fourth, 100 hurdles, :19.49; fifth, 300 hurdles, :56.84), GeorgiaRae Samuelson (fourth, 300 hurdles, :53.71), Lilly Follen (fifth, discus, 79-8) and Isabelle Hahn (fourth, pole vault, 6-6) also turned in top-five finishes for the Waunakee girls.
Saleh, Gabrielle Evans, Ava Endres and Summer Grigg teamed up to win the 800 relay (1:54.32), while Gabrielle McFadden, Val Cisewski, Polina Zvereva-Dedele and Clare Burcalow took top honors in the 3,200 relay (11:43.45).
Caden McCurdy and Drew Regnier had the only wins in individual events for the Waunakee boys.
McCurdy had a team-best two wins. He jumped to wins in the high jump (5-6) and long jump (21-0.75).
Regnier’s win came in the triple jump (42-6).
The Warriors were helped out by top-five finishes from Drew VanWie (third, 200, :24.81), Isaiah Jakel (fourth, 400, :57.37), Benjamin Willem (third, 800, 2:17.16; third, 1,600, 5:18.23), Andrew Brown (fourth, 800, 2:19.72), Todd Niles (fourth, 1,600, 5:20.31; third, pole vault, 8-6), Aidan Niermeyer (fifth, pole vault, 7-6), Andrew Zimmerman (fifth, 1,600, 5:21.47), Gavin Cisewski (fifth, 3,200, 12:52.53), Nathan Ranum (second, 300 hurdles, :42.58), Cyrus Kampa (second, shot put, 41-7; fifth, discus, 105-5; third, long jump, 18-2.5), Ian Phebus (fourth, shot put, 38-10; third, discus, 116-feet), Coltn Healy (fourth, discus, 106-2), Carter DeSpirito (second, pole vault, 9-feet) and Drew Mais (fourth, triple jump, 36-feet).
The Warrior boys had one relay win. Gavin Cisewski, Isaiah Jakel Max Fliermann and Will Valinotti had the top time in the 3,200 relay (9:43.89).
In their final preparation for the conference meet, Waunakee will take part in the Sun Prairie Invite at 4:30 p.m. this Friday.
DeForest will host the Badger North Meet at 3:30 p.m. on June 8.