Led by a state title by Kyla Saleh, the Waunakee girls track team garnered fifth place at the WIAA Division 1 state meet in La Crosse last Saturday.
“State was awesome,” Waunakee coach Jennifer Grabarski said. “The 21 athletes we took up had a great time. It was just a hardworking, competitive, team-oriented group. They all came in with a focused mindset ready to compete at the highest level.”
The Warriors finished the day with 32 team points to place fifth behind D.C. Everest (46), Muskego (46), Kaukauna (35) and Onalaska (33).
“The pouring rain for much of the day was kind of crazy,” Grabarski said. “Everyone was soaked through and easily could have stepped back and struggled to give their all, but this group held strong. Every athlete went out there whether it was downpouring or not and pushed to give it everything they had.”
The Waunakee boys came away with 11 points to place 24th.
Arrowhead easily won the boys title with 66 team points, followed in the top five by Oshkosh West (38), Kimberly (30), Slinger (28) and Verona (28).
Saleh highlighted the day with a title in the high jump. She had a winning height of 5-feet, 4-inches. She finished 2 inches ahead of Kaukauna’s Alissa Seidl, West Bend West’s Alexis Williams, Bay Port’s Kathryn Thomas and Waterford’s Emily Williams.
“Kyla Saleh winning the high jump was a huge boost and got everyone excited and fired up,” Grabarski said. “She makes it look easy. She has worked extremely hard every single day and truly earned that title.”
The Warrior’s Samantha Cook finished in 15th place in the high jump with a height of 4-10.
Saleh later placed 19th in the long jump with her distance of 15-7.25.
Waunakee had a great showing in the 400-meter run, as Sarah Bova and Chloe Larsen both placed in the top three.
Bova was the runner-up in the 400 after clocking in at 58.59 seconds. Larsen, who won a state title in the 400 in 2019, followed in third place after finishing in :58.64.
“Our duo of Nova and Larsen in the 400 finishing second and third was also an impressive race,” Grabarski said. “They both battled and were just edged out by a diving first place finish.”
Bova joined Saleh in the long jump. Bova finished in 12th place with her distance of 16-6.5.
Larsen added a 14th-place finish in the triple jump (33-4).
Summer Grigg was the only other Waunakee girl to compete in an individual event. She placed 15th in the prelims in the 100 (:12.93).
For the second straight state meet, the Warrior girls placed second in the 1,600 relay. Bova, Darya Pronina, Kylee Grabarski and Larsen turned in a time of 4:03.45 to finish behind only Muskego’s foursome of Nicole Doerr, Rachel Helm, Grace Lundie, Angelica Refinski (4:01.89).
“Our 4x400 relay gave everything they had,” Grabarski said. “As bummed as they were to come up just short of gold, they should hold their heads high and be proud of their accomplishment. They left it all out there and second in the state is impressive.”
Waunakee’s foursome of Grigg, Larsen, Grabarski and Bova finished in ninth place in the 400 relay (:51.67). Muskego’s Tessa Buckmaster, Megan Reedy, Grace Lundie, Angelica Refinski won the title (:50.07).
The Waunakee girls had Anna Vanderhoef, Mackenzie Wallace, Malia Niles and Pronina place 20th in the 3,200 relay (10:28.61). Onalaska’s Amalia Malecek, Kora Malecek, Jillian Lonning and Lydia Malecek finished in first place (9:10.34).
Andrew Regnier led the charge for the Warrior boys. He was third in the 400 and fourth in the triple jump.
“He worked hard and had a great day as well,” Grabaski said.
Regnier sprinted to a time of :49.90 to place third in the 400.
In the triple jump, Regnier turned in a leap of 44-5 to place fourth.
Regnier added a 12th-place finish in the 200 (:22.74).
The Waunakee boys also competed in two relay events at state.
The Warriors’ Sabastian Rasmussen, Benjamin Lindley, Drew Mais and Kaleb Squire worked their way to 18th place in the 800 relay (1:33.80). Muskego’s Evan Ploeckelman, Alex Current, Mason Buehler and Hunter Wohler won the title (1:30.76).
Waunakee’s foursome of Caden McCurdy, Mais, Lindley and Squire ran to 23rd place in the 400 relay (:45.36). Arrowhead’s Alijah Maher-Parr, Zachary Graham, Brady Russ, Jacoby Cefalu were first (:43.11).
The list of individual winners on the boys’ side included Sam Blaskowski (Oshkosh West, 100, 200 and long jump), Zachary Zenner (Oconomowoc, 400), Cael Schoemann (Hartford, 800), Cael Grotenhuis (Slinger, 4:08.56), Joshua Truchon (West Allis Hale, 3,200), Landon Peterson (Onalaska, 110 hurdles), Luke Schroeder (Ashwaubenon, 300 hurdles), Nathan Andringa (Waukesha West, high jump), Evan Bartelsen (Arrowhead, pole vault), Isaiah Hopf (Wisconsin Lutheran, triple jump) and Jackson Acker (Verona, shot put and discus).
Winning state titles on the girls’ side was Jetta Mays (Wauwatosa East, 100 and 200), Brooklyn Sandvig (Chippewa Falls, 400), Lydia Malecek (Onalaska, 800), Anna Fauske (Kaukauna, 1,600), Lauren Pansegrau (Middleton, 3,200), Ellie Johnson (Kettle Moraine, 100 hurdles), Anna Szepieniec (DeForest, 300 hurdles), Julia Moore (Arrowhead, pole vault), Jaiah Hopf (Wisconsin Lutheran, long jump and triple jump), Danni Langseth (D.C. Everest, shot put and discus).