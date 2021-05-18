Westport officials received several complaints this week about an outdoor barbecue restaurant and live-music venue located at 5407 County Hwy. M, where improper stage alignment led to noise in surrounding residential neighborhoods over the weekend.
Camp Beef Butter BBQ opened for business Friday, May 14, delivering on its promise to bring live music to the stage with a DJ on opening night and a country-rock band the following evening.
Town officials started to receive noise complaints shortly thereafter.
“The noise was a lot louder than people were expecting, people who were supportive of this,” town administrator Tom Wilson said. “And that is because the stage was improperly aligned.”
Wilson said plan commissioners and town-board members approved a site plan for the business in which its stage and speakers were facing north, away from the area’s residential neighborhoods. Support pieces were needed in order to make the 16-by-24 stage level at that location; however, those pieces were missing at the time the business was scheduled to open.
The business owner decided to relocate the stage to a flatter part of the lot in which it could stand without the supports, rather than delay musical entertainment until a future weekend.
“And in his version, he moved it so that it was basically shooting right at Mary Lake,” Wilson said.
The relocation of the stage and speakers resulted in noise pollution throughout the Tara subdivision, where at least two families reported the music interfering with the sleep of their children. One of those residents was Mitch Soetenga, who spoke at a May 17 town-board meeting.
“I wanted to comment and express some frustration in terms of the Camp Beef Butter BBQ live music,” Soetenga said. “To start things off, I would tell you I was supportive of this; I was excited for it. I think the concept of a food truck and some live music in that area would be great.”
Soetenga noted that some things look better on paper than they turn out to be in real life.
“Where things changed for me was when the music that was pumping out of Camp Beef Butter all evening long on Saturday was at WaunaFest, rock-stage levels,” Soetenga said. “I can deal with the bass and the bumping. But when my 7-year-old daughter comes down at 9:45 at night and says she can’t sleep, you know, that’s a problem for me.”
Soetenga requested that the stage placement be changed so that it faces away from the Mary Lake subdivision, and that officials monitor the decibel levels during live-music events at the outdoor restaurant. Soetenga also asked that the municipality look at ways to better inform residents of changes in the town which may result in noise pollution.
Town chair Dean Grosskopf thanked Sotenga for the insight, assuring him that the town would be addressing his concerns with the owner of Camp Beef Butter BBQ administratively.
“What we’re hoping is that we can reach some kind of an equilibrium where everybody is happy and we’re able to have a venue like that,” Grosskopf said, “so that we can go down there and have some fun. If that doesn’t work, we’re going to have to reel it in a little bit. And eventually, if that doesn’t work, then we’re not going to be able to do any kind of permanent arrangement going forward.”
Wilson noted that the town had received complaints about parking at the site as well, which the administrator said could be resolved in the coming days.
Other news
Also at Monday night’s board meeting, town supervisors:
- Postponed action on a driveway variance for the property located at 5825 Hunt Club Way
- Approved a change of registered agent for the alcohol beverage license for Kwik Trip, on Willow Road. Manager Kimberly Thorsen has been appointed the new agent of the store.
- Approved a land division creating an additional residential lot at 4895 Easy Street. Per the resolution, property owner Amy Bernards must surrender the retail hours she was previously granted for her home-based business.
- Recommended approval of a variance for the property located at 5162 Reynolds Avenue, where homeowner Dave Parker plans to install an ADA lift for his father. The entry would sit below the 100-year floodplain of Lake Mendota, requiring approval from Dane County.