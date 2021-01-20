After easing into the season with two games during the opening week, the Waunakee boys basketball team was very busy last week. The Warriors hit the road for four games and came away with three wins.
“Practice is tough because of restrictions, so we are trying to schedule as many games as we can,” Waunakee coach Dana Mackenzie said. “We need that to get our legs and lungs back together. Wins and losses are secondary this year. We are preparing for the end.”
Waunakee earned its first win of the season on Jan. 11, as it knocked off host Columbus 54-46.
The Warriors made the long trip to Monroe on Jan. 14 and suffered their only loss of the week, 62-51.
Waunakee traveled to Wisconsin Dells last Friday to face long-time rival DeForest at Just A Game Field House. The Warriors overcame an early double-digit deficit and held on for a thrilling 67-65 victory.
Last Saturday, the Warriors cruised to a 74-57 victory over Oak Creek at Brookfield East.
Waunakee moved to 3-3 overall with the strong week.
The Warriors will travel to Oshkosh to face Lourdes Academy at 7 p.m. on Jan. 20.
Waunakee will return to Just A Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells this Friday. It will square off against Edgewood at 5:45 p.m.
Waunakee 54
Columbus 46
The Warriors overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to knock off the Cardinals or their first win.
Columbus’ defense kept Waunakee in check in the first half and the Cardinals led 26-19 at halftime.
The Warriors took the game over in the second half, as they exploded for 35 points.
Waunakee outscored the Cardinals 35-20 in the second half.
Joey Fuhremann and Robert Booker both had 13 points for the Warriors. Aidan Driscoll finished with six points, while Quinn Whalen, Drew Lavold Trey Kenas had five each.
Columbus had Jack Fritz (11) and Will Cotter (10) score in double figures.
Monroe 62
Waunakee 51
The Warriors again struggled offensively in the first half against Monroe, but this time they were not able to overcome the deficit.
Waunakee was limited to 16 points in the first half and trailed by 10 points, 26-16, at halftime.
The Warriors picked up the pace in the second half, but so did the Cheesemakers. Monroe held a 36-35 edge in the final half.
Caden Nelson paced the Warriors with 13 points, while Andrew Keller chipped in 11.
Monroe’s Tyler Matley led all scorers with 25 points, while teammate Carson Leuzinger added 19.
Waunakee 67
DeForest 65
The Badger North Conference rivals locked horns in another classic battle last Friday.
DeForest came out very strong and grabbed a 10-0 lead. The Warriors responded with 12 straight points to take their first lead.
“Sadly, we are used to falling behind early this year,” Mackenzie said. “But the fact that they fought their way out of it was impressive. They could have quit right there with the way things were going.”
Waunakee led 30-23 with 4 minutes, 20 seconds remaining in the first half after a three-pointer by Jaxson Zibell.
However, the Norskies closed out the first half on a 12-3 run to take a 35-33 halftime lead.
The lead changed hands several times in the second half. Waunakee regained the lead, 53-48, for good after a three-pointer by Casey Fischer and a basket in the paint by Randy Vojtisek.
After a free throw by Drew Lavold put Waunakee up 67-65 with 11 seconds remaining, DeForest missed its final two shot attempts.
“I was happy with all the guys,” Mackenzie said. “They really stepped up when they had to.”
The Warriors had a very balanced scoring attack, as Zibell (12), Nelson (11), Joey Fuhremann (11), Andrew Keller (11) and Vojtisek (10) all scored in double figures. Fischer finished with nine points.
Max Weisbrod led DeForest with a game-high 29 points, while Deven Magli added 10.
Waunakee 74
Oak Creek 57
Waunakee broke open a close game with a big second-half surge against Oak Creek.
The Warriors held a slim 33-30 lead at halftime, but then pulled away in the second half.
Waunakee had a 41-27 outburst in the final half.
The Warriors had 11 players score in the game. Keller led the way with 21 points, while Zibell and Fuhremann added nine each.
Oak Creek’s Jasin Sinani led all scorers with 20 points, while teammates Jalen Murphy and Kael Stulo chipped in 14 and 11, respectively.
