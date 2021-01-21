ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
January 20, 1921
The cost of the concrete street is estimated at $30,000, of which $9,000 would be Dane County’s share, $17,000 the village’s share, and $4,000 the property owners’ share.
Frank Esser, 70, died at the County Institute at Verona Sunday after a long illness.
M.H. O’Keefe & Son marketed their Duroc Jersey herd board on Monday. He weighed 800 pounds.
The Ralph Wheeler family is quarantined with scarlet fever.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles E. McWatty went to Milwaukee Tuesday to attend the auto show.
Joseph Murphy is now employed by the Waunakee Creamery Co. where he is hauling cream.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
January 21, 1926
Miss Richard Kennedy, 80, died at her home in Madison Sunday afternoon.
Two cars of tobacco were shipped from Waunakee Wednesday. John Hellenbrand was the largest shipper with 13,000 pounds. Other shippers were Joe Kessenich, Wm. Koltes, John Tierney, Joseph Murphy and Mrs. Hanson. They received 10 cents straight.
The Canning Co. report was published in this issue and shows a loss this year of $1,345.36.
The amount realized from the sale of Christmas Seals in Waunakee was $69.85, according to Louis J. Albrecht.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
January 13, 1946
Pope Pius XII has created a new diocese to include 11 southwestern counties of Wisconsin. The Most Wm. P. O’Connor, now Bishop of Superior, will be the new bishop.
A representative of the Milwaukee Cheese Co. was here last week looking over the town with the intention of locating a large cheese plant in Waunakee.
Robert Ripp, 19, son of Mr. and Mrs. Math Ripp, died Tuesday morning of pneumonia while en route to a Madison hospital.
A special meeting of the members of St. John’s Congregation will be held Friday evening, Jan. 18, to approve plans for a new parochial school.
Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Burgett, Waunakee, announce the birth of a son on Sunday, Jan. 13, at the Methodist Hospital.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
January 18, 1951
Miss Virginia Bernards and Keith R. Hohlstein were united in marriage at St. John’s parsonage on Saturday, Jan. 6.
George Hewitt sold 41 steers to the Corcoran Stock Yards on Tuesday. They averaged 1,000 pounds per head and brought 30 ½ cents per pound or $12,494.32.
Dick Wagner hit the maples for a 573 count Tuesday to lead the Waunakee leagues at Smitty’s Alleys.
Mr. and Mrs. Lenny Adler observed their wedding anniversary on Friday, Jan. 12.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
January 12, 1961
A total of $141 was pledged from the Waunakee community for the March of Dimes Telethon which was conducted by WKOW-TV Saturday night and Sunday.
St. John’s Parochial School basketball team defeated Reedsburg there Sunday by a score of 40-22.
Mr. and Mrs. Glen Heyn attended the RCA and Gable convention at Chicago and Milwaukee Sunday and Monday.
A daughter was born on Friday, Jan. 6, to Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Bernards, Waunakee, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Harold Schonasky, a friend of “Happy Hank,” who is employed at the Waunakee Alloy Casting Corp., brought in a 34-inch Northern Pike which he caught in Lake Mendota Saturday through the ice.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
January 21, 1971
Waunakee’s share of the state highway revenue is $5,804.
Mrs. Anton J. Kaltenberg announced at the annual meeting of the First Wisconsin Bank of Waunakee held Jan. 12 his desire to step down as chairman of the board of directors at the bank.
Don Helt has announced that he is resigning as chairman of the Waunakee Centennial Corp.
Duane Lange was the winner of a stereo set at a drawing of the Madison-Dane Co. Tavern League.
FORTY YEARS AGO
January 22, 1981
Four students at St. Mary of the Lake School last week received awards for their accomplishments in the Multiple Sclerosis Society’s read-a-thon. The students are Dale Riemer, Debbie Aehl, Becky Meyer and Chris Warren. St. Mary’s students raised over $200 for the society.
The resignation of District Administrator Marvin Berg was officially accepted Monday by the Waunakee School Board.
Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Laufenberg, Waunakee, are proud to announce the birth of a daughter on Friday, Jan. 16, at Madison General Hospital.
Waunakee High School Pep Band member Steve Tweed put a lot of effort into his work as he played tuba during a basketball game last week.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
January 24, 1991
As the Persian Gulf War broke out last week, families of loved ones serving in the Middle East were concerned.
Teachers in the Waunakee school district faced the delicate task of talking to their students about the dangerous situation in the Persian Gulf without stirring undue panic.
This week’s Tribune Profile is Mariet Habic, an AFS student who has brought a little bit of Sweden to the Waunakee community.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
January 18, 2001
Voters in Waunakee will face an advisory referendum April 3, asking whether the village should borrow money to construct a $4.1 million outdoor swimming pool.
Five Waunakee families are trying to establish a new church here – Grace Community Church.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Diana Boullion, a Civil War buff who spends summers participating in reenactments.
TEN YEARS AGO
January 20, 2011
With infestation as close as Washington County, both local and county government officials are taking measures to protect Dane County’s trees from the emerald ash borer beetle.
Filled shifts for the Salvation Army of Dane County’s Red Kettle Campaign may have been up this year, but an almost $300,000 decrease in its mail appeal campaign may leave some residents wanting this year.
According to Salvation Army Director of Major Gifts Ruth Ann Schoer, the Salvation Army Christmas mail appeal campaign was $270,000 short of its $1.7 million goal, and the Salvation Army may have to look at making cuts if the funds cannot be raised.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Angela Docherty, the new Waunakee Chamber assistant.
As businesses increasingly use electronic media rather than print for communication, printing companies are feeling the pressure, and some are closing their doors.
Strange small hard balls of debris have been found on a Lake Superior beach, perhaps the first time this phenomenon has washed up in the Great Lakes, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.
Dane County Executive Kathleen Falk has announced that efforts to reduce the harms of alcohol abuse among middle school students will expand into more Dane County schools in 2011.
