ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
August 25, 1921
The total receipts at the lawn social sponsored by St. John the Baptist Congregation totaled $1,151.15.
The village has purchased 400 feet of new fire hose. The fire department now has 1,200 feet of hose.
A severe rain and wind storm hit Madison last Friday afternoon. Much damage was done to the buildings and growing crops.
In the market report in this issue, we notice the following prices: hogs 8 ½ to 9 cents; eggs, 30 cents; dairy butter, 38 to 43 cents; oats, 30 cents; and corn, 65 cents.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
August 26, 1926
Mrs. Jacob Kalscheur of Cross Plains died in her home there last week.
Joe Keller fractured his ankle in a scraper accident at Madison last Saturday.
The P.B. Miller residence is now nearing completion. The plasterers are now at work.
The recent rains have greatly benefitted corn, tobacco and potatoes.
Mr. and Mrs. Francis Gilles announce the birth of a daughter on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Charles Kalscheur has sold his farm to Albert Schwoegler of Dane.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
August 29, 1946
The old gas engine, installed by John Neil 53 years ago, has been smashed to bits and sold for junk by the Dane County Farm Supply.
Miss Caroline Ann Acker and Leonard Joseph Meier were united in marriage at St. Peter’s Church, Ashton, on Saturday.
An article reads that young men must still register at the age of 18.
Charles E. McWatty was taken to the Methodist Hospital in Madison on Wednesday, Aug. 21.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
August 23, 1951
Miss Sally Baskerville and James McCarthy were united in marriage at St. Bernard’s Church, Madison, on Saturday.
John W. Mount, 51, known to many in Waunakee, died at a Madison hospital on Tuesday.
Mr. and Mrs. William Thompson of Dane announce the birth of a daughter on Sunday, Aug. 19.
The Mass servers of St. John the Baptist parish enjoyed a picnic at Devil’s Lake on Monday.
Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Wagner observed their first wedding anniversary on Aug. 20.
Mr. and Mrs. R.P. Koltes called from Trier, Germany, on Friday and said they were enjoying themselves.
The Waunakee C.Y.O. baseball team will lay the first game of the Championship series at Pine Bluff Sunday.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
August 17, 1961
John A. Brausen, 71, brother of Pete Brausen and Mrs. Ann Ryan died on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Madison.
A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Math Laufenberg, Waunakee, on Monday, Aug. 14, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
For the first time in his young career, Mike Simon swung the whitewash brush in a Home Talent game. The final score ended with the Alloy team victorious 6-0. Simon was never better as he allowed only one solid single and two of the scratch variety. He fanned 11 would-be-batters and walked only three.
Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Statz, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a son born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Thursday, Aug. 10.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
August 26, 1971
Both Houses of the Wisconsin Legislature Monday joined in paying tribute to Waunakee Police Chief Henry Ripp for his part in the capture of two bank robbers on Aug. 9.
Richard Karls, son of Mr. and Mrs. George M. Karls, Waunakee, has been chosen to receive the Wisconsin Rural Rehabilitation Corporation Scholarship for 1971-72.
A Waunakee Dairyman, John Wagner, walked away with top honors in the 1971 Mr. Dairyman contest, sponsored by Kent Feeds, Inc.
FORTY YEARS AGO
August 20, 1981
Shoppers surveyed the goods at a craft stand Saturday during Old Town Day on Main Street in Waunakee. The first annual event featured sidewalk stands, arts and craft sale, a produce stand, and refreshments.
Kean Macaulay and Robert Zeman have completed Air National Guard basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. Macaulay is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Neil Macaulay of South Street. Zeman is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Zeman of Holiday Drive.
Sentry Food Store’s ad this week has pork chops, $1.59 lb., $1.33 lb., and California seedless grapes at 69 cents lb.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
August 15, 1991
An artist traveling through town says he is raising money for Shriners Children’s Hospitals, but some question whether the funds he collects do make their way to the Shriners.
The Waunakee school board has named Michael D. Hensgen of Brodhead to the post of director of curriculum.
Yvonne Fangmeyer is this week’s Tribune Profile. She is the acting director for the Campus Assistant Center at the UW-Madison.
John Laubmeier, a teacher at Waunakee High School, was recently presented with the Herb Kohn Education Foundation 1991 Fellowship award.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
August 9, 2001
An article reads that the Federal Reserve cut the federal fund interest rate by half a point five times since January in attempts to prevent an economic recession.
Kehl School of Dance announce a new location in Waunkee. Dance offered to students age 3 through teens is now available in a spacious room with wood floor and mirrors on Quinn Drive.
The Dane County Board adopted a new storm water management ordinance which is to go into effect after a 12-month phase-in period.
Jack Kolb is this week’s Tribune Profile. Jack was a UW-Madison graduate with a degree in elementary education and assists with local youth sports.
Lori and Sean Stevens of Waunakee are proud to announce the birth of a daughter, born Aug. 3, 2001, at Meriter Hospital.
Robert E. Atwood, 62, passed away Thursday, Aug. 2, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
The Waunakee Community School District invites the community to a public input session regarding school facilities. Input from community members is welcomed.
TEN YEARS AGO
August 11, 2011
The Main Street improvement project and roundabout construction are three years away, but village officials are already beginning to work on a strategy for it.
Addressing a crowd of more than 30 government, business and agriculture aficionados, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi conducted his fourth economic development summit Aug. 3 at Bob Wipperfurth’s Town of Windsor farm.
Life just got a little easier for a number of Westport homeowners in need of building permits or variances for projects. The City of Middleton has approved an expansion of its Extraterritorial Zoning Jurisdiction (ETJ) to include a portion of the town near the city limits.
The Waunakee Village Board approved a bid from Crack Filling Service, Corp. to fill cracks throughout Waunakee streets and walking paths at their meeting last week.
Recent heat waves this summer had many Waunakee Utilities customers running their air conditioners and fans for relief, and as a result, they are now receiving higher utility bills.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Julie Fix, a local photographer.
A new class will be offered in Waunakee beginning next month. “Living Well with Chronic Conditions” is a six-week series of 2 ½-hour sessions designed to empower adults of all ages living with ongoing health challenges to better manage and improve their health. Taught weekly by trained volunteer leaders, most of whom have health conditions themselves, the low- or no-cost series is evidence-based and was created at Stanford University.
The William H. Lansing American Legion Post 360 in Waunakee was the recipient of seven awards at the annual convention held at the Radisson Paper Valley Hotel July 14-17.
As whispers of a double-dip recession grow louder, the need for a coordinated economic development strategy throughout Dane County may be more vital now than ever before.
Years of research from the Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance are now available to the public, thanks to a new WISTAX website that improves citizen access to nonpartisan information about state and local government.