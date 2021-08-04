Fresh off of winning a state title, the Waunakee boys lacrosse team had eight players named All-Big Badger.
The Warriors won the Big Badger title with a perfect 10-0 record. They finished 16-0 overall on their way to the state crown.
Middleton and Oregon tied for second place in the Big Badger with 8-2 marks, followed by Sauk Prairie (7-3), Sun Prairie (7-3), Verona (5-5), Janesville (4-6), Stoughton (3-7), Westside (2-8), DeForest (1-9) and Eastside (0-10).
Waunakee had four players named to the first team, including senior attack Jack Gengler, senior midfielder Clayton Cerett, junior defender Brayden Olstad and senior long-stick midfielder Parker Stedman.
Gengler was the Warriors’ second-leading scorer with 66 points this spring. He had 35 goals and 31 assists.
Cerett was third on the team with 64 points, which included 42 goals and 22 assists.
Olstad finished the year with a goal and 19 ground balls, while Stedman had a goal and an assist.
The final spots on the first team went to attacks Drew Kessenich (Jr., Oregon) and Jack Schutte (Sr., Middleton), midfielder’s Dylan Das (Sr., Sauk Prairie) and Zach Thomas (Sr., Verona), defenders Seth Niday (So., Oregon) and Nolan Culbertson (Sr., Sun Prairie), face off specialist Adam Slager (Jr., Stoughton) and goalie Jace Bauer (Jr., Middleton).
Kessenich was named the Big Badger Player of the year, when Oregon’s Kevin Bice was the Coach of the Year. Sauk Prairie’s Jamie Hanson was the Assistant Coach of the Year.
Waunakee put two players on the second team, including senior attack Kaden Kruschek and senior goalie Roy Olkowski.
Kruschek had a team-best 70 points this season. He registered a team-high 48 goals and 22 assists.
Olkowski finished the season with a .577 save percentage.
The second team was filled out by attacks Wyatt Christensen (Jr., Sun Prairie) and Leo Schleck (So., Oregon), midfielders Brad Brown (Sr., Sun Prairie), Michael Gustafson (Sr., Middleton) and Evan Prince (So., Westside), defender Cole Harrison (Sr., Westside), Alex Button (Sr., Middleton) and Bennett Girten (Sr., DeForest), long-stick midfielder JJ Runde (Sr., Janesville) and face of specialist Micah Hanson (Jr., Sauk Prairie).
Waunakee junior attack Luke Reiter and senior midfielder John Kittoe both were named honorable mention All-Big Badger.
Reiter recorded 20 goals and a team-high 33 assists this season, while Kittoe added 13 goals and 19 assists.
Rounding out the honorable mention list are attacks Luke Corday (Sr., Westside), Lake Rewey (Jr., Stoughton), Drew Marshall (Jr., Sauk Prairie), Mason Pusateri (Jr., Janesville) and Alton Uebersetzig (Sr., DeForest), midfielders Will Grosspietsch (Sr., Middleton), Jayce Look (Sr., Oregon), Austin Saunders (Jr., Oregon), Caleb Brager (Jr., Janesville), Adam Slager (Jr., Stoughton), Braden Schmidt (Fr., Eastside) and Evan Doucette (So., DeForest), defenders Michael f (Sr., Verona), Logan Lafler (Jr., Verona), Zach ffff (Sr., Stoughton), Hunter Walz (Sr., Sauk Prairie), Evan Parker (Sr., Oregon) and Jayce Rocha (Sr., Janesville), face off specialist Max Breunig (Sr., Sun Prairie) and goalie Jake Hagen (Jr., Verona).