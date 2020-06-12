The Waunakee school board has approved the second draft of a proposed $75.2 million budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, noting that the tax levy would depend on debt-service defeasance.
“It’s just an estimate at this point,” said Executive Director of Operations Steve Summers. “Last October, the school board chose to set a debt-service defeasance so that the tax rate was consistent from one year to the next… If the board had a similar goal once we get to October, we would revise the amount of the debt-service defeasance to have a consistent tax rate.”
The second draft has projected a tax levy of $33,147,502. It would result in a tax rate of $10.46, and a $144 decrease in school taxes for the owner of a $360,000 home.
The tax rate for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 fiscal years was $10.86.
Salary and benefits would account for the majority of 2020-21 expenditures at $37,046,529. Additional staffing would equate to 9.42 FTE, nearly 90 percent of which represent teachers.
“We are adding some positions due to a goal of reducing class size,” Summers said. “This would be the case for a 3rd grade teaching position at Heritage and the second 6th grade teaching position at the Intermediate School. These grades would have been below the School Board maximum without adding these two positions, but they were added to bring down the class size.”
Staff members would receive a salary increase of 2.85 percent, and incur no increase to their health- or dental-insurance rates.
Capital maintenance projects have been estimated at $1.125 million, funded entirely by Fund 41.
Net total expenditures have been projected at $69,715,164. That would represent a 7 percent increase over current year spending.
School-board members unanimously approved the draft at their June 8 meeting, as well as an administrative restructuring plan which calls for the addition of an assistant principal at Heritage. Summers said the plan will be incorporated into the third draft of the budget presented in July.
