The Waunakee boys golf team made program history on June 1, as the Warriors claimed their first ever WIAA regional title.
The WIAA Division 1 Middleton Regional crown came down to the final strokes of the day. The Warriors edged second-place Middleton by one stroke, 309-310.
Madison Memorial came in third with a 321, followed by Verona (323), Madison West (355), Mount Horeb (365) and Sauk Prairie (371).
The top four teams and the top four players not on a qualifying team advance to the sectional.
The Warriors got an outstanding effort from Max Brud. He was the regional medalist with an outstanding score of 1-over par 73 at Pleasant View Golf Course.
Brud’s big day included a 36 on the first nine holes and a 37 on the back nine.
Waunakee’s Austin Johnson finished in a tie for fourth place with a 76. He registered a 38 on both the front and back nine.
The Warriors’ Will Meganck was just two strokes back in seventh place with a 78. He highlighted his day with a 37 on the front nine.
KC Nickel was the final scoring golfer for Waunakee. Thanks to a 40 on the front nine, he came away with an 82 for his round.
Connor Keenan also represented the Warriors at the regional. He finished the day with an 84.
Madison West’s Jack Morgan and Finn Jackson, Mount Horeb’s Sony Lombardo and Sauk Prairie’s Brandt Wilson earned the four individual sectional qualifying spots.