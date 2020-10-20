The Waunakee Community School District held its annual meeting Monday night, where residents approved a tax levy of $34.7 million for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
It would equate to an increase of approximately 3.3 percent from the year before.
Executive Director of Operations Steve Summers noted the actual amount was likely to change, as a more updated version of the budget will be considered by school board members next week.
“The Annual Meeting adopted a tax levy that was approved by the School Board during the 4th draft of the budget approval in August,” Summers said. “The tax levy included in the 4th draft of the budget was an estimate based on the best information available at that time.”
According to the final budget draft which will be presented to school-board members on Oct. 26, the 2020-21 tax levy has since been projected at $34.6 million.
The final draft, as opposed to the fourth draft, would be a 3.2 percent increase from the 2019-20 fiscal year.
The tax base has been estimated to increase by 2.9 percent to $3,181,517,136. If the projections prove accurate, the resulting school-tax rate would be $10.89.
“Since August,” Summers said, “many budget changes have taken place. These changes will be reflected in the tax levy that is presented to the School Board for approval next Monday night. The approval next Monday night will be the official approval of the tax levy and budget.”
The school tax on a $360,000 home – with no change in assessment – would increase from $3,910 to $3,920. However, that estimation might only be accurate for Westport residents.
Surrounding municipalities have picked up a larger percentage of the tax levy since last year.
Middleton’s share of the school tax levy has increased by 19.2 percent, Springfield’s by 10.7 percent, Vienna’s by 8.8 percent, Madison’s by 7.5 percent, and Dane’s by 6.1 percent.
Meanwhile the Village of Waunakee’s share has increased by only 1.2 percent. Westport’s has increased by a percentage most similar to the projected levy increase, at 3.0 percent.
Summers said updated information will be presented at next Monday’s school-board meeting.
