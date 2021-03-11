ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
March 10, 1921
The front of the M.V. Schmitz carpenter shop looks like a boat factory. Matt has just completed six row boats.
P.J. Uebersetzig shipped a car of tobacco to Culman Bros. at Stoughton. Those who delivered tobaccos wer Ed Watzke, Charles Dahn, Charles Kalscheur, Uebersetzig & Geiberger, Charles Vogts, Jacob Ripp, John Sline and Hans Erickson.
Martin Corcoran has rented the McWatty garage and is now open for business.
Mr. and Mrs. Gust Ayers, who recently returned from Belgium, are moving on the Mooney property formerly occupied by E.C. Wright.
Henry Reiler is now employed at the Home Meat Market owned and operated by Joseph Kirchesh.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
March 11, 1936
J.H. Koltes makes an announcement in this issue of the Tribune that he is not a candidate for re-election to the office of village president.
Bob Reeve, who left around Christmas for Florida, was struck by a car in the south and is in a hospital suffering from a slight skull fracture.
Mr. and Mrs. George Karls announce the birth of a son at their home on Thursday, March 4.
C.E. Bruchman, 50, Ashton, died at the wheel of his car in Madison Thursday afternoon.
Mr. and Mrs. Jake Kaltenberg announce the birth of a daughter at their home Tuesday, March 2.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
March 7, 1946
The first person to report seeing a robin this year was Mrs. A.F. Roessler, who saw the robin Wednesday.
We had one bad sleet storm Tuesday morning. The cars were barely crawling along, and pedestrians were being mighty careful also.
Father Flanagan of Boy’s Town, Nebraska, recently coined the phrase, “There is no such thing as a bad boy.”
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
March 8, 1951
Leo Kessenich was elected chief fo the Waunakee Fire Department at a meeting held Feb. 22.
Fire of unknown origin early Tuesday morning destroyed the newly remodeled Pinafore Grill, operated by Lillian Friedich.
Henry Dorn, 19, suffered a skull fracture and severe forehead cut, face and leg bruises in a car accident Thursday afternoon.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
March 2, 1961
The Waunakee High School Warriors extended their perfect record of 20 victories Saturday night when they whipped DeForest 78-53 for the championship of the WIAA sub-district tournament at DeForest.
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Taylor, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a son born at Madison General Hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Mrs. Mabel Van Epps, 72, Town of Westport resident, died at a Madison hospital Tuesday morning.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
March 11, 1971
The Waunakee Centennial Corporation will hold a corned beef and cabbage feed on St. Patrick’s Day at St. John’s cafeteria.
Senior Brad Murphy was named to the Capitol League All-Conference Basketball First Team. Stan Statz received honorable mention.
Because this is officially Prisoner of War Week, residents are urged to join a POW letters crusade.
On March 30, 1971, the People Pleasing Centennial Cookbook will be unveiled at a “Sampler” held at Waunakee High School starting at 7:30 p.m. The cookbook will sell for $3.
A daughter joins the family of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Hellenbrand, Waunakee. She was born on March 8 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
FORTY YEARS AGO
March 12, 1981
Steve Statz of Waunakee is pictured with his 1973 Ford Pinto which won first place at the World of Wheels Show. Statz’s car was one of 200 entered in the show.
Mr. and Mrs. Lee A. Bongard announce the engagement of their daughter, Denise, to Al Acker, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edmund Acker, all of Waunakee. The wedding will be May 30 at St. John’s Catholic Church.
Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Byrnes are proud to announce the birth of a daughter born March 3 at Madison General Hospital.
Waunakee High School basketball coach Dick Martin has resigned from his varsity coaching position. It will become effective at the end of the school year.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
March 14, 1991
Michael McCann of Durban, South Africa, visited with his pen pal of 26 years, Kathleen Gilles of Dane, last week.
Don Tierney and Tom Hellenbrand explained a proposal to annex 267 acres of Westport land into Waunakee to the Westport Town Board.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Marie Sweno, food service director for the Waunakee schools.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
March 8, 2001
The Association of Wisconsin School Administrators named Brian Kersten high school principal of the year.
Waunakee Intermediate School students reached out to earthquake victims in India during their bake sale.
The Waunakee Village Board is planning to review the park impact fee – the assessment that is imposed on new development to fund additional park facilities.
TEN YEARS AGO
March 10, 2011
A project several years in the works is starting to come to fruition. Waunakee’s 4-year-old kindergarten program wrapped a preliminary application deadline for forms of interest March 4, receiving interest from 179 families.
The Dane County Board of Supervisors amended chapter 34 of the Dane County Code of Ordinances March 3 to include an ordinance regulating idling for diesel powered vehicles.
The Dane County Board voted to adopt a new ordinance further limiting residential stormwater runoff.
Gov. Scott Walker’s budget numbers are in, and the Waunakee school district looks to be short at least $300,000 for the 2011-2012 budget.
