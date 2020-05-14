NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
May 14, 1925
Matt Hans and Louis Diericks had a narrow escape from death Monday morning when a fast train struck their motor car.
Andrew Beck has rented the G.W. Deans store and is now open for business.
Simon F. Farness, 48, former chairman of the Dane County Board, died at his home in DeForest on Friday.
A son arrived at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Matt Meffert on Sunday, May 3.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
May 16, 1935
Mrs. Mary G. Conway, 71, lifelong resident of Dane County, died at her home at Westport on Wednesday, May 15.
Mr. and Mrs. Hardy Ripp announce the birth of a son on Friday, May 10.
H.L. Reeve left recently on a trip to Alaska. He intends to be gone about two months.
The John Ireland family has moved into the Cook house vacated by the A.J. Rosenberg family.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
May 16, 1940
The Waunakee baseball team trimmed the Waupun prison team Sunday 14-6. Kessenich gave up only four hits.
Miss Harriet Hansen and Arnold Kessenich were united in marriage at St. John’s parsonage on Friday, May 10.
Joan Koch, infant daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Koch, passed away Sunday evening at the Frank Koch home.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
May 17, 1945
An article describing the weather says, “Vegetation makes little growth when there is ice on the stock tank in the morning.”
Pfc. Benedict Adler is enjoying a 15-day furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Henry J. Adler.
Rev. Michael J. Jacobs will give the Baccalaureate Address at the high school on Sunday, May 20.
The Waunakee high school band took a first in the Class D Division Saturday at Sauk City.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
May 18, 1950
Christ N. Ripp brought in a Poland China pig Thursday that had two heads.
Walter J. Corcoran, 26, was killed early Friday morning when the car he was driving left the road and turned over near the Buhler farm on Hwy. 113.
Mr. and Mrs. Kermit Schlitz are the proud parents of a daughter born on May 12 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
May 12, 1960
Mrs. Mary Statz Sr., 91, one of the oldest residents of Waunakee, died Monday at Resthaven Nursing Home, Verona, after a long illness.
Glenn Heyn, new owner and operator of the Waunakee Gambles Store, is holding a grand opening for two days May 13 and 14.
Mr. and Mrs. Ray Keller were pleasantly surprised on the occasion of their 25th wedding by their children.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
May 14, 1970
St. John’s held an Alter Boy Investiture on Monday evening, May 4. This brings the total number of Altar Boys to 150.
The school board approved floor plans for the new high school as presented by Dr. Jack Klund, school architect.
Miss Victoria T. Endres, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Endres, Waunakee, and Gordon E. Acker, Waunakee, were married at St. John’s Church on May 2.
The Warriors added two conference wins to their baseball record as they defeated McFarland 1-0 and Wisconsin Heights 6-3 in eight innings. They are 4 and 1 in league play.
FORTY YEARS AGO
May 15, 1980
Don Kaltenberg and Jackie Elliott are officially installed as the 1980 Junior Prom King and Queen of Waunakee High School by the Reigning King Chuck Curwick and Queen Mardel Leppert.
John Barbian and Donna Mae Kruchten exchanged vows of marriage at St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Martinsville, on Saturday, April 26.
Celebrating their anniversary on Thursday, May 22, are David and Marlene Spangler.
Mr. and Mrs. Roger Endres, Waunakee, are rejoicing over the birth of a daughter born May 6 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Jeff and Laura Raether are residing at 306 Patrick after moving from Woodridge, Ill. They have two daughters, Lisa, 4, and Tara, 1.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
May 17, 1990
An environmental study on the effects of a landfill proposed for the Town of Westport revealed that the proposed facility meets or exceeds regulatory requirements and should pose no environmental threat.
This week’s Tribune profile features Mark Arnold, an artist who started his own satirical university with a group of friends.
Jim and Joan Lord, Dane, are proud to announce the birth of their daughter born Tuesday, May 8, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Shown is Joann Statz shopping at one of the many garage sales. The annual garage sale event is sponsored by the Jaycees each year.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
May 11, 2000
With senior apartments, some owner-occupied units and a possible senior center incorporated into their plans, representatives from Bay Tree Real Estate Group got a warmer reception for a proposal at the Stokely site from a Waunakee village committee Monday night.
A year’s leave of absence has been approved for Sharon Nelson, a Waunakee science teacher who has been appointed to the temporary post of teacher-in-residence for the U.S. Department of Education.
Business owners in Waunakee’s Industrial Park say odors from a neighboring manufacturing company are interfering with their daily operations. Business owners say the smell is emanating from Geneva Ingredients, a flavoring manufacturing company.
TEN YEARS AGO
May 13, 2010
The Waunakee school board got an update on the district’s study of a potential 4-year-old kindergarten program Monday.
After many months of planning, negotiating, and gaining approvals, Dane County’s first manure digester could be under construction as soon as mid-June.
Ten years in the making, it would appear that the Dane County Board of Supervisors’ May 6 endorsement of an environmental and transportation study focusing on the North Mendota Parkway would be the final requirement for a major roadway north of Lake Mendota.
While the county board’s endorsement of the North Mendota Parkway committee findings doesn’t signal the start of construction, it does send a message of consensus among Dane County supervisors and the local municipalities about the road’s location.
Local small business owner and Dane County Board member Kurt Schlicht has announced that he will be running for state Senate in the 27th district.
Peter Theron has formally announced his candidacy for Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District seat.
Since last November, four area artists have been quietly working away in a Waunakee basement, creating a work of art that adorns the Overture Center during “The Lion King’s” run there.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Katie Brenner, a former teacher who recently joined the staff at Waunakee Public Library.
State Bank of Cross Plains has announced the two winners of the Community Banking Month online voting promotion: Waunakee Community Band and Girls on the Run of Dane County.
China could soon close its doors to U.S. dairy products unless the two countries can come to an agreement on food standards. If not, Wisconsin dairy farmers could end up feeling the effects, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.
