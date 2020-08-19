Waunakee High School teacher Chuck Murphree has authored a novel aimed at young adults, hoping the book will raise awareness about teen mental health.
The 292-page fiction has been titled “Everything That Makes Us Feel,” and was released July 28.
“It’s about this 15-year-old boy who loses his brother to suicide,” Murphree said. “He transfers schools and finally ends up in one where he’s able to connect with a counselor, and get involved with some students who are dealing with their own mental health. So he basically takes this journey with them throughout the book, trying to cope with his brother’s suicide.”
Published by Ten16 Press, the book ranked No. 1 in young-adult novels about teen depression and suicide following its release. Since then, publishers in Europe have begun picking it up.
“It’s been an interesting few weeks,” Murphree said. “To be honest, it’s a little surreal. It seems like there’s just been a lot of interest with it. I’ve had some people request book signings and readings, and stuff like that. So I am going to see if I can do an actual book launch next month.”
Although sales have been high, Murphree said the real success is raising awareness.
“It’s not about selling books,” Murphree said. “It’s about getting the word out… When I’m able to get out and do some readings, maybe it will open up a little more conversation about mental illness and start breaking down those stigmas, because that’s important.”
Murphree said the book was inspired by events from his youth that led to depression and anxiety – conditions known to affect both academic performance and behavior in those afflicted.
Some of his experiences had involved abuse.
“I was abused as a kid,” Murphree said. “And that caused a lot of depression when I was in middle school and high school, to the point where I wasn’t much of a student and was getting in a lot of trouble… That was part of it, just looking at my own experiences as a young man.”
Another inspiration for the novel was the 2004 suicide of his best friend, David, one of four people to whom the book is dedicated.
“That was pretty devastating,” Murphree said. “I served with him in the military. And it was just something that I had a lot of emotional trauma from. He was very much like a brother to me. So a lot of that feeling, when I started to create the book and the characters, came from that as well.”
Murphree said one purpose of the novel is to present characters with whom readers can connect, offering insight into how their identity may have been shaped by earlier experiences in life.
That feeling of connection could help some who are not doing so well, he says.
“I’m hoping that people connect with it,” Murphree said, “especially teenagers. Maybe they’ll be able to see something within themselves, within some of the storyline and the characters. And what I truly want is that, by the end of the book, people to have some hope as well – because one of the hardest things about dealing with depression and anxiety is being able to build resilience.”
Murphree’s other goal was to provide resources. He has therefore included contact information for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Teen Lifeline and other mental-health organizations at the end of his book.
Murphree’s book can be found on Amazon, or the Barnes & Noble online bookstore.
