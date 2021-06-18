The Waunakee girls lacrosse team opened the 2021 Wisconsin State Championship Tournament with a 12-3 victory over visiting Muskego on June 8, but their season came to an end one game later.
Third-seeded Waukesha ended the 14th-seeded Warriors’ season with a 16-2 victory on June 10.
After another win last Saturday, Waukesha advanced to play sixth-seeded Arrowhead in the semifinals of the Wisconsin State Championships.
Waunakee finished the season 9-10 overall.
No other information was provided on the tournament games.