Waunakee’s Danny Cotter returned the opening kickoff 76 yards for a score as the Waunakee freshmen football racked up nine first-half touchdowns en route to a 56-0 thrashing of the Janesville Craig Cougars in action at the Youth Sports Complex in Janesville.
Waunakee quarterback Gunner McFadden connected with Ethan Niermeyer for a 38-yard touchdown strike and scored on a four-yard quarterback-keeper the following possession. Oliver Lee caught a 35-yard pass taking the ball down to the Janesville 10-yard line to set up Ben Lindley for his first of two rushing touchdowns for the game. Cotter took it the distance again on an 85-yard punt return, while David Emerich added two more touchdowns with a 60-yard punt return of his own and a 26-yard screen pass from McFadden. Cole Savola provided the exclamation point with an eight-yard quarterback-keeper for a score to complete the route.
The Warriors were equally as dominant on defense. Wade Bryan recorded two quarterback sacks while Sam Hogland, Garrett Hoffman, Harrison May, and Lindley each recovered fumbles. Brady Cizak had an interception to help preserve the shutout as the Warriors moved to 3-0 on the season.
The Warriors will host Monona Grove on Thursday evening at Warriors stadium.
