ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
February 3, 1921
In this issue appears an editorial suggesting a businessmen’s organization in Waunakee.
The Redemptorist Fathers of Oconomowoc are conducting the Mission services at St. John’s Church here this week.
The price of eggs is 29 cents per dozen which is lower than it has been since July 15, 1920.
The highsest price paid at the M.H. O’Keefe & Son Duroc Jersey hog sale was $350 for a sow.
“Let Ole Do It,” a play presented at Piphahn’s Hall last Friday, was good, but the admission price of 75 cents was way out of line.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
February 6, 1926
Math Adler was elected secretary and Dr. J.S. Doll, treasurer, at the annual meeting of St. John’s Congregation held Friday evening.
Donald Bernards, 5, son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Bernards, fractured his arm at the elbow on Thursday.
Math Bollenbeck, 84, Ashton, died at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Jacob M. Zander, at Cross Plains on Sunday.
Several extra men have been employed on the Waunakee and Mendota CNW sections during the past few days due to the heavy snow.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
February 7, 1946
Edward Keller, little son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Keller, was struck and injured by his father’s car as he was backing out of the driveway recently.
The high school basketball team lost to Mazomanie here Friday by a score of 72-18.
Kenneth Paul Adler observed his 6th birthday anniversary on Feb. 4.
Mr. and Mrs. Walter Ripp have rented the farm of the late Ole Anderson and will take possession on March 1.
Christ N. Ripp has been drawn to serve on the Circuit Court Jury at the Dane County Court House at Madison.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
February 8, 1951
Rev. Joseph P. Hurst, pastor of St. Joseph church at Berlin, was killed Wednesday morning, Jan. 31, when a Northwestern passenger train collided with his car at a crossing between Green Bay and DePere.
Mr. and Mrs. Florian Buechner of Cross Plains announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Feb. 4.
Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Meyer will observe their seventh wedding anniversary on Monday, Feb. 12.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe E. Miller of Monroe announce the birth of a daughter at St. Clare Hospital on Monday, Feb. 5.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
February 2, 1961
Ferdinand Pape Sr., 92, pioneer resident of this community, died at his home in the Town of Springfield after a brief illness on Wednesday.
Sauk City and Prairie du Sac both tasted defeat last week as our Warriors chalked up two more victories, beating Sauk 70-40 and Prairie 83-57.
Miss Nancy Carol Miller and Donald Eugene Willey were united in marriage in St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Dane on Jan. 26.
Aloysius L. Endres, 72, a well-known area farmer, died Tuesday morning at the Sauk Prairie Memorial Hospital after a long illness.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
February 11, 1971
The Public Service Commission ordered the CNW Railway Co. to install and maintain two automatic flashing-light signals at the spot where Division Street crosses its tracks here.
Bud and Belle Laux are having a get-acquainted opening of the Waunakee Pastry Shoppe this Friday and Saturday.
Guest speaker at the St. Mary of the Lake Athletic Banquet will be Judge Robert Cannon, who is affiliated with the Milwaukee Brewers.
John H. Tierney, 64, Mazomanie, died Saturday, Feb. 6, of an apparent heart attack. He was born in the Town of Westport.
FORTY YEARS AGO
February 12, 1981
Students in the first grade at St. Mary of the Lake School displayed a sign reading, “Make Everyday Valentine’s Day – Care About Others,” as their class theme for Valentine’s Day. The students were Lyle Ziegler, Mary Aehl, Jon Allen, Mary Forsythe, Laura Allen and Mike Davis.
Mr. and Mrs. Michael Keegan, Stoughton, are proud parents of a little daughter, Julie Ann, born Feb. 8, 1981. Frank and Ann Keegan, Waunakee, are the grandparents.
The Waunakee High School chapter of Future Homemakers of America has joined its national organization in celebrating FHA week Feb. 9-13.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
February 14, 1991
The governor’s budget proposal doesn’t look promising for the Waunakee school district. In his budget message last week, Gov. Tommy Thompson said he wants school spending increases limited to inflation.
Tim and Kathy Lange, Waunakee, are proud to announce the birth of their son, Joseph Timothy. He was born Feb. 4 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Waunakee boys improved their Badger Conference basketball record to 10-4 with wins over Stoughton and Monroe.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
February 8, 2001
One of seven hopefuls in the Feb. 20 primary for State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Jonathan Barry, toured the Waunakee schools Monday to introduce himself to teachers and staff.
TEN YEARS AGO
February 10, 2011
Village of Waunakee officials should soon have a better idea of what a signalized alternative to a roundabout might look like.
It’s cold, even harsh, but this is the time to watch American Bald Eagles courting.
