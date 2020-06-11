NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
June 11, 1925
The Waunakee baseball team defeated Sun Prairie there Sunday 13-8. Bernards was the leading hitter with a pair of three baggers and a single.
President Coolidge and his wife passed through Waunakee Tuesday on their way to the Minnesota State Fair.
Miss Mary Mooney and Otto Denstadt were united in marriage at St. John’s Church on Friday, June 5.
Walter Simon is now employed as a bookkeeper at the Hub Clothing Co. in Madison.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
June 13, 1935
The opening band concert of the season by the Waunakee Concert Band will take place Wednesday, June 19.
A crowd of nearly 1,000 attended the 60th anniversary of St. Michael’s Church at Dane on Sunday.
The local baseball team trimmed Arlington Sunday 17-1. Waunakee runners crossed the plate nine times in the fourth inning.
Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Adler announce the birth of a daughter, Joan, at St. Mary’s Hospital on Thursday, June 6.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
June 13, 1940
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Keegan Jr. announce the birth of a daughter Saturday, June 8.
Miss Katherine Ziegler and Martin Ripp were united in marriage at St. Peter’s Church on Thursday, June 6.
Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Kuehn announce the birth of a son on Thursday, June 6.
A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Derra on Thursday, June 6.
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Ripp announce the birth of a son on Wednesday, June 5.
Mrs. Math Ziegler Jr., 51, of Ashton, died suddenly at her farm home last week Wednesday.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
June 14, 1945
Fred Ripp was pleasantly surprised Sunday evening by relatives and friends on his 81st birthday.
Pfc. Herman Hilgers is a fielder on the Denning Air Field baseball team.
S/2c Robert L. Bernards and S/2c James Endres of Great Lakes, Ill., spent the past nine days with their parents and friends.
The Waunakee State Bank ad urges everyone to do their duty and buy Bonds during the Seventh War Bond Drive.
The baseball game with Penn Electrics was cancelled because of wet grounds.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
June 15, 1950
Mr. and Mrs. Math Laufenberg announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday, June 12.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Ziegler celebrated their Silver Wedding Anniversary on Sunday.
Mr. and Mrs. Elwin Smith announce the birth of a daughter at Madison General Hospital on June 13.
Mr. and Mrs. Reginald R. Schleck observed their 10th wedding anniversary on Tuesday.
Mr. and Mrs. John Marx are rejoicing over the birth of a daughter on Wednesday, June 7, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
June 9, 1960
Mrs. Jacob Kaltenberg, 61, died at a Madison hospital late Saturday evening, after a long illness.
Mrs. Dolly Wessel of Ashton Corners was hospitalized for several days after suffering injuries in an auto accident.
Mr. and Mrs. Vincent Endres, Waunakee, are rejoicing over the arrival of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Friday, June 3.
A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Donald Meyer, Waunakee, on Sunday, June 5, at Madison General.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
June 11, 1970
Petitions requesting the school board to hold a meeting for the purpose of including a swimming pool in the new high school building project are being circulated in the Waunakee school district.
State Representative David O’Malley (D-Waunakee) has announced that he will be a candidate for re-election to the state Assembly.
Sgt. Robert Allen, 20, son of the Leroy Lynches, Waunakee, recently received the Army Commendation Medal while serving as a squad leader in Vietnam.
Mrs. Ella Beck, 71, Waunakee, died unexpectedly at her home on Friday, June 5. She was born in Germany and lived in Madison and Waunakee for 54 years.
St. Mary of the Lake School, Westport, graduated three girls, Jean Vibrant, Elizabeth Hadfield and Debra Ferris on June 1.
Mrs. Thayne (Beverly) Martin is the new president of the Jaycettes. She succeeds Georgia Varebrook.
FORTY YEARS AGO
June 12, 1980
The Waunakee Community Medical Clinic received its first full-time physicians, Dr. Edwin Ferguson Jr. and Dr. Melvin Rosen.
After defeating Westby in a 15-inning battle with a score of 1-0, the Waunakee Warrior baseball team will make their second trip to the Class B WIAA State Baseball Tournament.
Mr. and Mrs. Mark Peterson, Waunakee, are welcoming a son to their family. He was born on June 4 at Madison General Hospital.
A son joins the family of Mr. and Mrs. David Hineline, Waunakee. He was born June 6 at Madison General Hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Dahmen celebrated their Silver Wedding Anniversary on Sunday, June 22.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
June 14, 1990
With the second straight building referendum failure fresh in their minds, Waunakee school board members have decided to ask the public for advice on how to meet the need for classroom space.
Fire Chief Ken Statz is urging residents to use outdoor grills with care after a charcoal which fell from a grill on a second-story deck ignited the side of a house.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Stuart McVicar, a respiratory therapist who works with children and enjoys bands such as Ozzy Osborn. McVicar also volunteers with the Waunakee Area EMS.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
June 8, 2000
The latest round of severe storms to pass through the Waunakee area caused considerable damage to roads, farmers’ fields and homes.
MLG Investments’ plans for a new business park in Waunakee came closer to fruition Monday when the village board rezoned the 40 acres from agriculture to industrial use and approved the details of the park.
The Helt family of Dane prepared to have more than 4,000 people over for breakfast for the Dane County Breakfast on the Farm.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Clara Friess, a Traex employee and cancer survivor who now raises funds for cancer research.
TEN YEARS AGO
June 10, 2010
The rains came but they could not squelch the spirits of family and friends who came to celebrate the Waunakee High School graduates of 2010.
The Waunakee school board approved a borrowing plan Monday for the $8.45 million high school addition and remodeling plan.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold a public hearing on several permit applications related to a manure digester proposed in the Town of Vienna.
Two lucky Waunakee area residents will have a chance to kiss a pig at Waunafest at 6 p.m. July 24 on the big stage, and community members will decide which ones.
The Waunakee Village Board Monday voted to allow staff to dot the i’s and cross the t’s on finalized agreements for the Waunakee DeForest Ice Rink (WDIR).
U.S. Rep. Tammy Baldwin heard about a variety of concerns ranging from the economic recession to military aid to Israel at a listening session in Waunakee Monday morning.
The Waunakee school board voted to allow the district to continue to explore a 4-year-old kindergarten program.
Thanks to an $810 million grant from the federal government, a rail line from Milwaukee to Madison may now be on the fast track after languishing in the station for more than a decade.
The Village of Waunakee and Town of Westport have established an RTA Task Force to gather information on possible interest and need for public transit options. The goal is to provide information that the elected municipal boards can review as the RTA process moves forward.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Bob Ziegler, a 46-year employee of Endres Manufacturing.
The Wanabike store has moved to a new location in Waunakee.
