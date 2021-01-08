Westport officials could receive additional pay from the municipality this summer, as a result of policy changes that will be considered at the town’s annual meeting held in April.
Administrator Tom Wilson explained that a recently drafted town-meeting resolution would allow elected officers to obtain limited-term employment with the municipality, for which they’d receive an hourly wage of up to $25 per hour depending on the nature of their work.
Seasonal positions would be the most likely jobs for which officials are considered, Wilson said.
“It could relate to somebody working on parks, if a board member was the best person to do that and was hired for a part-time position there. It could be snowplowing, if somebody had a CDL,” Wilson said, “anything that’s in that vein – sort of a very limited-term, temporary type of work. So what comes to mind is summer work, or winter work of some type.”
Wilson said pay from the jobs would be limited to $15,000 a year, in accordance with state statutes, and that officials would be subject to the same screening process as other applicants.
Town board members would make the final decision as to whether any official is actually hired.
Need for the resolution arose last spring, when warmer temperatures caused grass to grow earlier than expected. Public works supervisor Barry Buckwalter had hired a part-time employee to mow the town’s fields, including its soccer field, but that employee was not available until May.
Soccer season began in April.
“So our problem last year was, we started getting concerned that we didn’t have anybody in April,” Wilson said. “And Barry was getting a little concerned that we weren’t going to be ready, that our facilities weren’t going to be ready. But then it didn’t matter, because they couldn’t play. They couldn’t play, couldn’t practice or do anything. So we didn’t need anybody at that point.”
The experience served as a wake-up call for the public works department nonetheless.
Buckwalter realized that the department would benefit from having a list of people he could call on short notice, in order to assist with jobs for which the town lacked adequate staff at the time.
Town supervisor John Cuccia volunteered to help, but rules prevented him from doing so.
“There’s not a prohibition, statutorily, on having a town-board member or any other officer work at the town. It’s just that the town meeting has to set their rate of pay,” Wilson said. “So that’s why it’s coming up in April…. As the administrator, I’m trying to get an issue resolved that came up at the staff level.”
Wilson presented the draft resolution to town board members in December, at which point they expressed concerns about the optics of the resolution and what electors might think.
“The discussion was, does anybody really want to do this? And I think the consensus was that it’s an opportunity,” Wilson said. “If a board member is the best person to apply for a position like that – a very temporary position – then there’s no reason why they shouldn't have that opportunity.”
Board members took no stance on the proposal, but authorized Wilson to take it to the town meeting.
Westport constituents would need to approve the resolution at the meeting, which will take place April 20, before it can go into effect. Wilson said the annual meeting will likely be held virtually.
