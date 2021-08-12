Herb Haubrich has resigned as technology director for the Waunakee Community School District (WSCD), following his decision to retire at the end of the 2020-21 school year. Haubrich served in the district from 2012 until his retirement earlier this summer.
The former administrator sat down with the Tribune this week to discuss his 39 years in education, the last decade of which he spent addressing technology needs in WCSD schools and classrooms.
Haubrich entered the field as an industrial-arts instructor for Washington Island School District in 1981. Sony had just introduced the 3.5-inch floppy drive, and IBM its version of the personal computer (PC). Haubrich’s teaching areas at that time included traditional shop classes such as woodworking, metalworking, drafting and electronics.
Technology advanced rapidly, however, and computers soon found their way into the classroom.
“I picked up the computer bug when Apple started selling Macintosh,” Haubrich said. “I brought them into the classroom not really knowing what the impact was going to be, but knowing that they could do some pretty cool things. Of course, at that time, the cool things they could do were pretty rudimentary compared to what they can do now. But they were still cool.”
Haubrich said students were open to learning about new technology, including computers, but the machines had yet to make inroads in the area of tech ed. Computers served mainly as word processors and math machines back then.
Eventually, they were used for computer-aided drafting and design (CADD).
“And that’s when I really thought, ‘Well if I’m going to be an industrial-arts teacher, and I want to teach kids drafting, I better learn some more about computers,’” Haubrich said.
Haubrich returned to the university, enrolling in a master’s degree program at UW-Eau Claire. The program focused on teaching with computers, and he soon developed an in-service program that showed fellow staff members how to integrate computer use into their own classrooms. Haubrich become well-versed in CADD, as well, and began teaching it to his tech-ed students.
“The problem that I had was, trying to teach computer-aided drafting and design on an island to a very limited audience of kids,” Haubrich said, “I felt like my impact wasn’t going to be very broad.”
Haubrich’s daughter had just completed eighth grade, and not wanting to disrupt her high-school education, the family knew that they had a short window if they were going to relocate. So in 1996, after 15 years teaching for the Washington Island school district, Haubrich searched for a program with greater technology infusion. Haubrich interviewed with several districts, and eventually accepted an offer to become Mount Horeb High School’s new tech-ed instructor.
The school was undergoing an addition at the time and putting in new computer labs.
Haubrich spent the next three years planning, organizing and presenting instructional material for tech-ed students. Haubrich’s areas of emphasis included electronics, lasers, CAD and CNC.
In 1999, Haubrich took a one-year sabbatical from education. He then joined the Cooperative Educational Service Agency (CESA) 3 in as a technology-integration specialist in 2001. The job consisted of writing grants for lower-income school districts, to help them infuse technology into their curriculum.
“I did lots of professional development, trying to show people what technology could do for the programs that they had,” Haubrich said. “That was very rewarding, but I knew that you can’t make a living writing grants – because in the grant-writing business, you write your salary into the grant so that you can keep working. That’s still kind of the way grant writing works in the education field. So after three years, I got pretty burnt out, because it’s a gamble.”
Haubrich left CESA in 2004, and having earned all the necessary credits to become an administrator, returned to the Mount Horeb Area School District as director of technology.
Haubrich served as tech director for MHASD from 2004 to 2012.
“After eight years of being in that position and 14 years in the district, I felt like I could stay there for the rest of my career and retire from Mount Horeb. And that truly was something that crossed my mind a few times,” Haubrich said. “But I was looking for another challenge.”
Waunakee’s technology director at the time, Tim Schell, happened to be a close friend and informed Haubrich that he would be taking the curriculum-director position at WCSD.
The district would need someone to take his spot as technology director.
“Waunakee had some of the things that I wanted to work in,” Haubrich said. “And one of the things that they said in the interview was, they wanted a storage area network (SAN). They didn’t have one; they had a server room where all the servers were physical servers. And at the time, most people were switching to what’s called virtual servers. So when I interviewed, one of the skillsets that I had was being able to design and help implement a virtual center.”
Doing so would be one of Haubrich’s first jobs after being hired in 2012. The new administrator helped the district convert from approximately 45 physical servers to a SAN that served the whole district.
Haubrich also helped the district shift to Google for Education.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Haubrich worked with other administrators to get existing technology into the hands of students. In some cases, old cell phones were used as hotspots. Haubrich said the experience demonstrated the need for competency in the field of technology, for both administrators and classroom teachers.
“I think we’re at a point where it’s assumed, now, that you know how to teach with technology,” Haubrich said. “COVID really brought that out…that you need technology in your classroom. And if you don’t have it in something like a pandemic, where kids are having to go into quarantine and now you’re having to teach kids (remotely), you can’t do it unless you have a fairly good knowledge of how technology works. I think the last year and a half has shown that.”
Haubrich said the experience of the past two school years factored into his decision to retire, which he announced at the beginning of 2021. His retirement marked the end of a 39-year career in education, and an important era for school districts that once viewed 3.5-inch floppy drives as cutting-edge technology.
Haubrich lives on the west side of Madison with his family. Now retired, he plans to spend more time golfing and flying drones. Haubrich started a business in January, called ASA Drone Photography, which specializes in aerial photographs of real-estate properties.